Takeda and Seattle Genetics to Present Positive Data from Phase 3 ECHELON-1 Clinical Trial Evaluating ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) in Frontline Advanced Hodgkin Lymphoma

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502) and Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) today announced that data from the Phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial evaluating ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) as part of a frontline combination chemotherapy regimen in untreated advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma will be presented in the Plenary Scientific Session at the 59th American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting on Sunday, December 10, 2017. The data were also simultaneously published online in the New England Journal of Medicine and will be published in the print edition on January 25, 2017. Topline data were reported in June 2017 demonstrating the ECHELON-1 trial met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in modified progression-free survival (modified PFS) per Independent Review Facility (IRF) versus the control arm. ADCETRIS is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed to CD30, a defining marker of classical Hodgkin lymphoma. ADCETRIS is currently not approved as a frontline therapy for Hodgkin lymphoma.
âFor patients with advanced stage Hodgkin lymphoma, approximately one in three do not achieve long-term remission after standard frontline therapy, which is why the results of ECHELON-1 could be important to this group of patients,â said JesÃºs Gomez Navarro, M.D., Vice President, Head of Oncology Clinical Research and Development, Takeda. âThe trial demonstrated that combination treatment with ADCETRIS resulted in a statistically significant improvement in modified progression-free survival versus the control arm. For patients treated with ADCETRIS+AVD, there was a 23 percent reduction in the occurrence of an event, defined as progression, death or need for subsequent anti-cancer therapy for patients not in a complete response, compared to those who were treated with ABVD. We are excited about these clinical trial results and the potential impact ADCETRIS may have in the treatment of patients with advanced stage Hodgkin lymphoma if approved by health authorities for frontline use.â
âThe standard of care in the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma has not changed over the last several decades and there remains an unmet need for additional regimens in frontline treatment. Current regimens include bleomycin, which is known to be associated with unpredictable and potentially fatal pulmonary toxicity,â said Joseph M. Connors, M.D., FRCPC, Clinical Director, Center for Lymphoid Cancer at BC Cancer in Vancouver, Canada. âIncreasing the durable response rate with a frontline therapy that also removes bleomycin from the regimen, represents a major step forward for the Hodgkin lymphoma community. Reducing the risk of relapse, is an important concern for patients and their physicians. In the trial, 33 percent fewer patients treated in the ADCETRIS containing regimen required subsequent salvage chemotherapy or high dose chemotherapy and transplant compared to the patients treated with ABVD. Lastly, the safety profile of ADCETRIS+AVD in the trial was generally consistent with that known for the single-agent components of the regimen.â
âThe ECHELON-1 Phase 3 clinical trial results were selected by ASH as one of only six abstracts to be featured in the Plenary Scientific Session, and the data were also published simultaneously today in the New England Journal of Medicine. This study represents a bold effort that began more than five years ago to improve upon the current standard of care regimen that has not significantly changed in more than four decades. Weâd like to thank the many patients and physicians who participated in this landmark trial,â said Clay Siegall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Seattle Genetics. âThese data demonstrate statistically superior activity of an ADCETRIS-containing regimen over ABVD, the current standard of care, including the primary endpoint of modified PFS per IRF, and secondary endpoints trended in favor of the ADCETRIS-containing regimen as well. Importantly, patients treated with the ADCETRIS-containing regimen required fewer subsequent therapies after frontline treatment. The results of the ECHELON-1 study supported FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ADCETRIS in combination with chemotherapy for frontline advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma, and we recently submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the FDA. Our goal is to make this regimen available to patients in the U.S. with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma in the first half of 2018.â
Brentuximab Vedotin Plus Doxorubicin, Vinblastine, Dacarbazine (A+AVD) as Frontline Therapy Demonstrates Superior Modified Progression-Free Survival versus ABVD in Patients with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL): The Phase 3 ECHELON-1 Study (Plenary Scientific Session on Sunday, December 10, 3:40 p.m. ET at the Georgia World Congress Center, Building C, Level 1, Hall C2 â C3)
Key findings, which will be presented by Dr. Joseph M. Connors and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, include:
ECHELON-1 Trial Design
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ADCETRIS in combination with chemotherapy for the frontline treatment of patients with advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. Seattle Genetics submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the FDA on November 1, 2017. Takeda has begun to submit data from the ECHELON-1 trial to regulatory agencies in its territories, starting with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on November 29, 2017.
About Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
Lymphoma is a general term for a group of cancers that originate in the lymphatic system. There are two major categories of lymphoma: Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Classical Hodgkin lymphoma is distinguished from other types of lymphoma by the presence of one characteristic type of cell, known as the Reed-Sternberg cell. The Reed-Sternberg cell expresses CD30.
According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 8,260 cases of Hodgkin lymphoma will be diagnosed in the United States during 2017 and more than 1,000 will die from the disease. According to the Lymphoma Coalition, over 62,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma each year and approximately 25,000 people die each year from this cancer.
About ADCETRIS
ADCETRIS is being evaluated broadly in more than 70 clinical trials, including three Phase 3 studies: the ECHELON-1 trial in frontline classical Hodgkin lymphoma that supported the recent FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and submission of the supplemental Biologics License Application (BLA) for use in this setting, the ongoing ECHELON-2 trial in frontline mature T-cell lymphomas, and the ongoing CHECKMATE 812 trial of ADCETRIS in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) for relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.
ADCETRIS is an ADC comprising an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody attached by a protease-cleavable linker to a microtubule disrupting agent, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), utilizing Seattle Geneticsâ proprietary technology. The ADC employs a linker system that is designed to be stable in the bloodstream but to release MMAE upon internalization into CD30-positive tumor cells.
ADCETRIS injection for intravenous infusion has received FDA approval for four indications: (1) regular approval for adult patients with pcALCL or CD30-expressing MF who have received prior systemic therapy, (2) regular approval for the treatment of patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma after failure of autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT) or after failure of at least two prior multi-agent chemotherapy regimens in patients who are not auto-HSCT candidates, (3) regular approval for the treatment of classical Hodgkin lymphoma patients at high risk of relapse or progression as post-auto-HSCT consolidation, and (4) accelerated approval for the treatment of patients with systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL) after failure of at least one prior multi-agent chemotherapy regimen. The sALCL indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for the sALCL indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
Health Canada granted ADCETRIS approval with conditions for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and sALCL in 2013, and non-conditional approval for post-ASCT consolidation treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma patients at increased risk of relapse or progression.
ADCETRIS was granted conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission in October 2012 for two indications: (1) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive Hodgkin lymphoma following autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT), or following at least two prior therapies when ASCT or multi-agent chemotherapy is not a treatment option, and (2) the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory sALCL. The European Commission extended the current conditional marketing authorization of ADCETRIS and approved ADCETRIS for the treatment of adult patients with CD30-positive Hodgkin lymphoma at increased risk of relapse or progression following ASCT.
ADCETRIS has received marketing authorization by regulatory authorities in 69 countries for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and sALCL. See important safety information below.
Seattle Genetics and Takeda are jointly developing ADCETRIS. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Seattle Genetics has U.S. and Canadian commercialization rights and Takeda has rights to commercialize ADCETRIS in the rest of the world. Seattle Genetics and Takeda are funding joint development costs for ADCETRIS on a 50:50 basis, except in Japan where Takeda is solely responsible for development costs.
ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) Important Safety Information (European Union)
CONTRAINDICATIONS
ADCETRIS is contraindicated for patients with hypersensitivity to brentuximab vedotin and its excipients. In addition, combined use of ADCETRIS with bleomycin is contraindicated as it causes pulmonary toxicity.
SPECIAL WARNINGS & PRECAUTIONS
Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML): John Cunningham virus (JCV) reactivation resulting in PML and death can occur in patients treated with ADCETRIS. PML has been reported in patients who received ADCETRIS after receiving multiple prior chemotherapy regimens.
Patients should be closely monitored for new or worsening neurological, cognitive, or behavioral signs or symptoms, which may be suggestive of PML. Suggested evaluation of PML includes neurology consultation, gadolinium-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging of the brain, and cerebrospinal fluid analysis for JCV DNA by polymerase chain reaction or a brain biopsy with evidence of JCV. ADCETRIS dosing should be held for any suspected case of PML and should be permanently discontinued if a diagnosis of PML is confirmed.
Pancreatitis: Acute pancreatitis has been observed in patients treated with ADCETRIS. Fatal outcomes have been reported. Patients should be closely monitored for new or worsening abdominal pain, which may be suggestive of acute pancreatitis. Patient evaluation may include physical examination, laboratory evaluation for serum amylase and serum lipase, and abdominal imaging, such as ultrasound and other appropriate diagnostic measures. ADCETRIS should be held for any suspected case of acute pancreatitis. ADCETRIS should be discontinued if a diagnosis of acute pancreatitis is confirmed.
Pulmonary Toxicity: Cases of pulmonary toxicity, some with fatal outcomes, have been reported in patients receiving ADCETRIS. Although a causal association with ADCETRIS has not been established, the risk of pulmonary toxicity cannot be ruled out. New or worsening pulmonary symptoms should be promptly evaluated and treated appropriately.
Serious infections and opportunistic infections: Serious infections such as pneumonia, staphylococcal bacteremia, sepsis/septic shock (including fatal outcomes), and herpes zoster, and opportunistic infections such as Pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia and oral candidiasis have been reported in patients treated with ADCETRIS. Patients should be carefully monitored during treatment for emergence of possible serious and opportunistic infections.
Infusion-related reactions (IRR): Immediate and delayed IRR, as well as anaphylaxis, have occurred with ADCETRIS. Patients should be carefully monitored during and after an infusion. If anaphylaxis occurs, administration of ADCETRIS should be immediately and permanently discontinued and appropriate medical therapy should be administered. If an IRR occurs, the infusion should be interrupted and appropriate medical management instituted. The infusion may be restarted at a slower rate after symptom resolution. Patients who have experienced a prior IRR should be premedicated for subsequent infusions. IRRs are more frequent and more severe in patients with antibodies to ADCETRIS.
Tumor lysis syndrome (TLS): TLS has been reported with ADCETRIS. Patients with rapidly proliferating tumor and high tumor burden are at risk of TLS. These patients should be monitored closely and managed according to best medical practice.
Peripheral neuropathy (PN): ADCETRIS treatment may cause PN, both sensory and motor. ADCETRIS-induced PN is typically cumulative and reversible in most cases. Patients should be monitored for symptoms of PN, such as hypoesthesia, hyperesthesia, paresthesia, discomfort, a burning sensation, neuropathic pain, or weakness. Patients experiencing new or worsening PN may require a delay and a dose reduction or discontinuation of ADCETRIS.
Hematological toxicities: Grade 3 or Grade 4 anemia, thrombocytopenia, and prolonged (equal to or greater than one week) Grade 3 or Grade 4 neutropenia can occur with ADCETRIS. Complete blood counts should be monitored prior to administration of each dose.
Febrile neutropenia: Febrile neutropenia has been reported. Patients should be monitored closely for fever and managed according to best medical practice if febrile neutropenia develops.
Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS): SJS and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) have been reported with ADCETRIS. Fatal outcomes have been reported. If SJS or TEN occurs, treatment with ADCETRIS should be discontinued and appropriate medical therapy should be administered.
Gastrointestinal (GI) Complications: GI complications, some with fatal outcomes, including intestinal obstruction, ileus, enterocolitis, neutropenic colitis, erosion, ulcer, perforation and haemorragh, have been reported. New or worsening GI symptoms should be promptly evaluated and treated appropriately.
Hepatotoxicity: Elevations in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) have been reported. Serious cases of hepatotoxicity, including fatal outcomes, have also occurred. Liver function should be tested prior to treatment initiation and routinely monitored in patients receiving ADCETRIS. Patients experiencing hepatotoxicity may require a delay, dose modification, or discontinuation of ADCETRIS.
Hyperglycemia: Hyperglycemia has been reported during trials in patients with an elevated body mass index (BMI) with or without a history of diabetes mellitus. However, any patient who experiences an event of hyperglycemia should have their serum glucose closely monitored. Anti-diabetic treatment should be administered as appropriate.
Renal and Hepatic Impairment: There is limited experience in patients with renal and hepatic impairment. Available data indicate that MMAE clearance might be affected by severe renal impairment, hepatic impairment, and by low serum albumin concentrations. The recommended starting dose in patients with hepatic impairment or severe renal impairment is 1.2 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion over 30 minutes every 3 weeks. Patients with renal or hepatic impairment should be closely monitored for adverse events.
Sodium content in excipients: This medicinal product contains a maximum of 2.1 mmol (or 47 mg) of sodium per dose. To be taken into consideration for patients on a controlled sodium diet.
INTERACTIONS
Patients who are receiving a strong CYP3A4 and P-gp inhibitor, concomitantly with ADCETRIS may have an increased risk of neutropenia and should be closely monitored. Co-administration of ADCETRIS with a CYP3A4 inducer did not alter the plasma exposure of ADCETRIS but it appeared to reduce plasma concentrations of MMAE metabolites that could be assayed. ADCETRIS is not expected to alter the exposure to drugs that are metabolized by CYP3A4 enzymes.
PREGNANCY: Women of childbearing potential should be using two methods of effective contraception during treatment with ADCETRIS and until 6 months after treatment. There are no data from the use of ADCETRIS in pregnant women, although studies in animals have shown reproductive toxicity. ADCETRIS should not be used during pregnancy unless the benefit to the mother outweighs the potential risks to the fetus. If a pregnant woman needs to be treated, she should be clearly advised on the potential risk to the fetus.
LACTATION (breast-feeding): There are no data as to whether ADCETRIS or its metabolites are excreted in human milk, therefore a risk to the newborn/infant cannot be excluded. With the potential risk, a decision should be made whether to discontinue breast-feeding or discontinue/abstain from therapy with ADCETRIS.
FERTILITY: In nonclinical studies, ADCETRIS treatment has resulted in testicular toxicity, and may alter male fertility. Men being treated with this medicine are advised not to father a child during treatment and for up to 6 months following the last dose.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
Serious adverse drug reactions were: pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, headache, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, pyrexia, peripheral motor neuropathy, peripheral sensory neuropathy, hyperglycemia, demyelinating polyneuropathy, tumor lysis syndrome, and Stevens-Johnson syndrome.
In the clinical studies of ADCETRIS, adverse reactions defined as very common (â¥1/10) were: infection, upper respiratory tract infection, neutropenia, PN (sensory and motor), cough, dyspneoa, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, alopecia, pruritus, myalgia, arthralgia, fatigue, chills, pyrexia, infusion-related reactions and weight decreased. Adverse reactions defined as common (â¥1/100 to < 1/10) were: Sepsis/septic shock, herpes zoster, pneumonia, herpes simplex, anemia,thrombocytopenia, hyperglycemia, dizziness, demyelinating polyneuropathy, ALT/AST increased, rash, and back pain.
ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) U.S. Important Safety Information
BOXED WARNING: PROGRESSIVE MULTIFOCAL LEUKOENCEPHALOPATHY (PML)
JC virus infection resulting in PML and death can occur in ADCETRIS-treated patients.
Contraindication
ADCETRIS concomitant with bleomycin due to pulmonary toxicity (e.g., interstitial infiltration and/or inflammation).
Warnings and Precautions
Most Common (â¥20%) Adverse Reactions:Â peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, neutropenia, upper respiratory tract infection, and pyrexia.
Drug Interactions
Concomitant use of strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or inducers, or P-gp inhibitors, has the potential to affect the exposure to monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).
Use in Specific Populations
Moderate or severe hepatic impairment or severe renal impairment: MMAE exposure and adverse reactions are increased. Avoid use.
Advise males with female sexual partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during, and for at least 6 months after the final dose of ADCETRIS treatment.
Advise patients to report pregnancy immediately and avoid breastfeeding while receiving ADCETRIS.
For additional Important Safety Information, including BOXED WARNING, please see the full Prescribing Information for ADCETRIS atÂ www.seattlegenetics.comÂ orÂ www.ADCETRIS.com.
About Takeda
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as our presence in Emerging Markets, fuel the growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with our partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.
Additional information about Takeda is available through its corporate website, www.takeda.com, and additional information about Takeda Oncology, the brand for the global oncology business unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, is available through its website, www.takedaoncology.com.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer through novel antibody-based therapies. The companyâs industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology harnesses the targeting ability of antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells. Seattle Genetics commercializes ADCETRISÂ® (brentuximab vedotin) for the treatment of several types of CD30-expressing lymphomas. The company is also advancing a robust pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers designed to address significant unmet medical needs and improve treatment outcomes for patients. More information can be found at www.seattlegenetics.com and follow @SeattleGenetics on Twitter.
Forward Looking Statements for Seattle Genetics
Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to the therapeutic potential of ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) and possible benefits from its use, and anticipated regulatory approval from the FDA and other regulatory authorities for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma in the possible time frame and for the possible uses stated above. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the possibility that the safety and/or efficacy results of the ECHELON-1 trial in Hodgkin lymphoma will not be sufficient to gain marketing approval in the United States or any other country, that we will be required to amend our submission for marketing approval or that approval for such submission will be refused or delayed or conditioned or that the approved uses will be narrower in scope than stated above. In addition, our regulatory plans may change as a result of consultation with the FDA or other regulatory authorities. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Seattle Genetics is contained under the caption âRisk Factorsâ included in the companyâs Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Â Seattle Genetics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
