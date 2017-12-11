Cancer Research as Art: BIOCAD Demonstrated the Use of HeLa Cells in Oncology Research.

- Business Wire
unTOUCHABLE ART, Russiaâs first sociocultural trip, was held in Saint-Petersburg in December. BIOCAD, a biotechnology company, demonstrated how âimmortalâ HeLa cells are used all over the world in oncology research and in development of anti-cancer drugs. The âIMMORTALâ installation devoted to the first ever cell line is part of a new science-art project that displays cancer research technologies.
HeLa cell line, the most famous of all cell lines, is the first human cell line derived in a laboratory, which is now used in biomedical research when new drugs are developed. These cells are often referred to as âimmortalâ, as they can divide indefinitely, live for decades, do not require any specific environment for cultivation, can be frozen and preserved. These cells entered the big science by chance. They were taken from Henrietta Lacks, a young African-American woman who died of cervical cancer.
The medical community knows this story very well, and its use in a theatrical performance is a way to attract attention to the cancer issue, to emphasize the need in constant prevention and early diagnostics of the disease.
âWe take part in this sociocultural project to help make people aware that there are state-of-the-art cancer therapies in Russia, and so they can live without fear. In Russia, several million patients live with cancers, so BIOCAD, being a socially responsible company, wants them to know about new, affordable, and effective therapies. HeLa cell line has contributed to the development of these new therapies, since it was derived over 60 years ago. The main principles of working with cell cultures were formulated back then, and this enabled the development of many modern directions of biotechnology and medicine. Today, scientists discover and test effective medicinal products using hundreds of various immortalized cell lines, and HeLa cells helped to decipher the mechanisms of malignant tumour growth and to develop methods of molecular diagnosticsâ â says Irina Kenyukhova, Head of Communications in BIOCAD.
BIOCAD representatives claim that the Installment is based on significant amount of research and uses only reliable data: âScience is on par with art, and we hope this project will help the society to realize that science should become the theme of socially relevant plays.â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171208005254/en/
El Barcelona tiene en mente la incorporación de Philippe Coutinho como gran apuesta para reforzar su ataque, pero no deja de peinar el …
La marcha de Philippe Coutinho del Liverpool parece más segura a medida que pasan las semanas. Con el brasileño pensando en el Barcelona de …
Un vestuario tan complicado como es el del Real Madrid (pacificado por Zinedine Zidane de manera nunca vista hasta hace un par de años) no …
La pieza originaria del Monasterio de Sijena (Huesca) que el Muse de Lérida no pudo entregar este lunes al Gobierno aragonés, cumpliendo …
Tras actualizar el Auris y el Prius, Toyota ha lanzado en España la gama renovada de la tercera generación de su modelo Yaris, que ya está …
El desconocido Al-Jazira será el rival del Real Madrid en las semifinales del Mundial de Clubes FIFA. El vigente campeón quiere revalidar …
La marca italiana Energica será el proveedor de motos para el campeonato del mundo de motos eléctricas complementario a Moto GP que …
El entrenador del Manchester United, José Mourinho, no quiso dar explicaciones sobre la pelea del túnel de vestuarios de Old Trafford, tras …
Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City, defendió a su equipo a raíz de la polémica surgida por la pelea que miembros del equipo …
El Real Madrid, especialmente su cúpula, sigue empeñado en hacerse con Neymar cueste lo que cueste. No importa que el brasileño lleve solo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El último invento de Abu Dhabi
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens