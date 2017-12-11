L´Officiel and GEM Group Launch L´Officiel Fund, a Unique and Disruptive Investment Approach

- Business Wire
LâOfficiel (owned by Jalou Media Group) and GEM Group (New York) are pleased to announce the launch of the LâOfficiel Fund, a US $ 50 million investment fund which aims to promote emerging brands and develop their engagement with luxury lifestyle consumers.
The launch of the LâOfficiel Fund is the second phase of a partnership which began in October of this year when Jalou Media Group and GEM Group joined together to launch LâOfficiel USA Inc, encompassing both a digital platform, lofficielusa.comâwhich went live in late Octoberâand LâOfficiel USA, a bi-monthly print edition which will be on newsstands beginning in March of 2018.
CREATING VALUE FOR ENTERPRISES IN THE LIFESTYLE SECTOR IN DEVELOPMENT
Working with emerging brands that understand the value of targeted marketing, but do not have the capital to access premium advertising channels, the Fund will provide brands with investment capital to be spent on marketing efforts. Supplementing this, LâOfficiel will provide the selected brands with privileged access to LâOfficielâs global network of digital and print publishing assets in 70 countries. Brands will benefit from LâOfficielâs print and digital advertising campaigns, and value-added marketing services including branded content, video production, social media activation, event creation, and experiential marketing, among other services.
A UNIQUE AND DISRUPTIVE INVESTMENT FUND
âWith its unique approach to content creationâfrom disruptive methods of storytelling to our centralized global digital platformâwe can provide the Fundâs brands with new and more dynamic resources, allowing them to break out of traditional media models and instead become innovators in the fieldâ notes Benjamin Eymere, CEO of Jalou Media Group.
âThe purpose of the Fund is to provide these emerging brands,â Anthony Romano, LâOfficiel Fundâs Managing Director, highlights, âwith the tools they need to sustain growth. We want to supply these brands with the right resources to help them succeed in the competitive global market.â
While the Fund will primarily target global listed companies, it will allocate 25% of its capital to private businesses as well.
|
KEY FIGURES OF LâOFFICIEL NETWORK
|Â
|
56
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
15M
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
2M
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
500K
|
Titles distributed
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
Global
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
Printed magazines
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
Fashion archives
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
ABOUT GEM GROUP
Global Emerging Markets (GEM) has been investing in emerging and global markets for over 20 years with 375 deals in 70 countries. LâOfficiel USA is a new capital investment, part of GEMâs recent media development strategy, from the Beverly Hills office.
ABOUT LâOFFICIEL
Owned by Jalou Media Group, the leading French title is renowned for its focus on high-end fashion and luxury lifestyle. It is distributed in over 80 countries and is the doyenne of French womenâs fashion magazines. LâOfficiel has captured the French spirit of elegance and coutureâs top talents for nearly 100 years. It now stands as the ultimate style-selection media, advising women on how to dress and directly supporting the retail activity of international fashion and luxury brands featured in the magazine. Based on this core statement of style selection, LâOfficiel has a dynamic foreign development strategy with its international network of foreign editions of LâOfficiel, LâOfficiel Hommes, LâOfficiel Art and other brand satellites, published under license by local publishers, local joint-ventures, or directly by Jalou Media Group.
ABOUT JALOU MEDIA GROUP
Jalou Media Group is a family owned media group based in Paris, the international fashion capital, for nearly 100 years. Presided by Marie-Jose Jalou, the group is entirely controlled by the Jalou family. With 10 magazines (LâOfficiel, LâOfficiel Hommes, LâOfficiel Art, LâOfficiel Voyage, La Revue des Montres, Jalouse, LâOfficiel 1000 ModÃ¨les, LâOfficiel Shopping, LâOfficiel 1000 ModÃ¨les Design, LâOfficiel MÃ©decine and Chirurgie Esthetique) and its patented technology lofficiel.com, Jalou Media Group is present in more than 80 countries, with more than 44 of its own international editions, representing a positive solution for the evolution of a stable media industry.
Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207006046/en/
El Barcelona tiene en mente la incorporación de Philippe Coutinho como gran apuesta para reforzar su ataque, pero no deja de peinar el …
La marcha de Philippe Coutinho del Liverpool parece más segura a medida que pasan las semanas. Con el brasileño pensando en el Barcelona de …
Un vestuario tan complicado como es el del Real Madrid (pacificado por Zinedine Zidane de manera nunca vista hasta hace un par de años) no …
La pieza originaria del Monasterio de Sijena (Huesca) que el Muse de Lérida no pudo entregar este lunes al Gobierno aragonés, cumpliendo …
Tras actualizar el Auris y el Prius, Toyota ha lanzado en España la gama renovada de la tercera generación de su modelo Yaris, que ya está …
El desconocido Al-Jazira será el rival del Real Madrid en las semifinales del Mundial de Clubes FIFA. El vigente campeón quiere revalidar …
La marca italiana Energica será el proveedor de motos para el campeonato del mundo de motos eléctricas complementario a Moto GP que …
El entrenador del Manchester United, José Mourinho, no quiso dar explicaciones sobre la pelea del túnel de vestuarios de Old Trafford, tras …
Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City, defendió a su equipo a raíz de la polémica surgida por la pelea que miembros del equipo …
El Real Madrid, especialmente su cúpula, sigue empeñado en hacerse con Neymar cueste lo que cueste. No importa que el brasileño lleve solo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El último invento de Abu Dhabi
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens