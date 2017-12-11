330 43

onepoint PROJECTS 17 Crushes Entry Barrier to Professional Project Management

11/12/2017 - 10:40

- Business Wire

With version 17 of its leading, easy-to-use project and portfolio management (PPM) solution, onepoint PROJECTS has released the future of PPM software by making detailed planning and controlling functionality optional and therefore, enabling the rollout of professional project management for any organization. Other key features include real-time portfolio dashboards, major improvements to onepointâs popular âAgendasâ tool as well as absence management, and a new optional module integrating stakeholder management capabilities.

Keeping Projects Simple

Many projects are too simple to manage them using traditional or agile methodologies; instead, they are managed via to-do lists, meeting agendas and minutes and, maybe, a very rough resources and/or cost plan spreadsheet. Creating a real project plan, or even organizing the work in sprints feels oversized and inefficient, so these projects are not professionally managed at all.

onepoint PROJECTS 17 solves this problem by separating detailed planning and controlling from the base product and putting it into a new optional module called âPlanning & Controlling Optionâ. So called âsimpleâ projects that are created without a project plan and do not feature any complex controlling functionalities, such as Earned Value or a milestone trend analysis, can be managed even by employees without project management know-how. Like in the âreal worldâ these simple projects are managed using to-dos, meeting agendas, and minutes and optionally include very simplified resources and costs overviews. However, on the multi-project level these projects are ârealâ projects with goals and non-goals, take part in portfolio overviews such as the project pipeline, add to the resource utilization analysis, and even allow for optional status reporting.

âMost organizations are still using Excel sheets and whiteboards to manage most of their projects,â said Gerald Aquila, founder & CEO of onepoint. âWe believe this is because all currently available PPM solutions have been too complex â until today. If we knew 10 years ago what we know today we would have started with a clear focus on simple multi-project management and would have added optional detailed planning and controlling functionality only much later.â

Portfolio Dashboards and Agendas

onepoint PROJECTS 17 also adds many new features for traditional, agile and hybrid project management, such as real-time portfolio dashboards. These new overview dashboards show the project pipeline, overall progress information, the top projects in terms of investment size, graphical plan/actual comparisons regarding effort, costs and budget, as well as new KPIs such as the Scheduled Performance Indicator (SPI) and the Cost Performance Indicator (CPI) as defined by the PMI/PMBoK standard.

In addition, the new release features major improvements to onepointâs popular structured meeting agenda and minutes management functionality by separating agendas from the to-do list and adding a new tab âAgendasâ right next to it. The new Agendas tab does not only provide an improved overview of current and past agendas, it also includes new functionality such as email invitations for participants and copying of agendas.

Stakeholder Analysis Option

With the new âStakeholder Analysis Optionâ (SAO) onepoint PROJECTS 17 closes one of the last remaining small gaps regarding completeness according to the IPMA standard. As we understand that stakeholder management is very important for many customers, though not applicable for others, we decided to package this new feature in the form of an optional module.

The new option features a revision-safe stakeholder engagement plan complete with measures and an integrated stakeholder analysis controlling tool in the form of a bubble chart with the common dimensions power, interest and attitude. Optionally, you can also include a new âStakeholdersâ traffic light into your status reporting.

Further improvements include improved absence management features, such as bulk-importing absences via Excel sheets and ultralight absence request workflows. The new release also includes close to 100 smaller improvements based on end-user feedback from existing customers.

onepoint PROJECTS 17 Group Server is available at no charge for up to 4 users. A free 30 day test drive of onepoint PROJECTS 17 Enterprise Server or Cloud with the complete functionality including optional modules can be requested via www.onepoint-projects.com. For more information about the new release or for inquiries about enterprise licensing and pricing, please contact our sales team via info@onepoint-projects.com or +43 316 267 267 0.

About onepoint PROJECTS

onepoint PROJECTS is the leading provider of easy-to-use, hybrid project and portfolio management solutions for innovative small and medium-sized project organizations. Unlike traditional PPM software, onepoint PROJECTS integrates simple, traditional, agile and Jira projects into a single project portfolio and resource utilization database. onepoint enables project-oriented organizations to increase project and portfolio transparency, shorten project lead times, automate best practices and optimize resource utilization. By building on open standards and technologies, providing both cloud-based/SaaS and on-premise installations and with its strategic focus on making PM systems easy to deploy, onepoint redefines ROI for project management solutions.

The company and product names mentioned are trademarks of their respective owners as long as they are registered.

