Bertin and Zymo Research Announce New Collaboration

Zymo Research Corp. and Bertin announce a collaboration that ensures the sample lysis step in the microbiome workflow is complete and unbiased. An application note is available describing the materials, procedure and results attained using the PrecellysÂ® Evolution Homogenizer together with the ZymoBIOMICSÂ® Microbial Community Standards and ZymoBIOMICS DNA Miniprep Kit for purification of the DNA. Using both companiesâ products, the researcher is afforded unbiased cell lysis in only one minute. The application note validates a procedure for accurate downstream microbiome measurements.
Picture showing the PrecellysÂ® & Cryolys Evolution tissue homogenizer equipment on the bench - Credit: T.Leaud
Zymo Researchâs suite of ZymoBIOMICSÂ® products addresses the complete Microbiomics workflow; from sample collection, DNA extraction, library prep, sequencing, through bioinformatics and final analysis. The ZymoBIOMICSÂ® Microbial Community Standard contains three easy-to-lyse Gram-negative bacteria, five tough-to-lyse Gram-positive bacteria, and two tough-to-lyse yeasts. These accurately characterized microbial standards, enable the identification of exposure to artifacts, errors, and bias in microbiomics or metagenomics workflows, specifically 16S rRNA and shotgun-based sequencing approaches. Used in conjunction with the microbial standards, Zymo Research offers low-bioburden DNA isolation kits tuned for complete lysis of microbes with an innovative bead and buffer system.
Bertin has been in the sample preparation and homogenization instrumentation market for over ten years. Their line of Precellys homogenizers have won widespread recognition from the scientific community as hard-wearing, efficient and ergonomic research tools and have been cited widely in the literature. Initially designed for BSL-3 (Biological Safety Level) laboratories, the PrecellysÂ® Evolution makes it possible to efficiently homogenize a number of samples using an assortment of different-sized tubes, from 0.5 ml to 15 ml and it guarantees identical homogenization in each of the tube positions.
Bead beating is an accepted method to lyse various microbes but until now we have not been able to accurately assess the efficiency of the lysis. âWith the combination of Bertinâs homogenizer and Zymo Researchâs Microbial Community Standard and DNA Miniprep Kit researchers and clinicians now have a rapid, complete homogenization procedure at their disposal â said Marc Van Eden, Vice-President of Business Development at Zymo Research Corp.
