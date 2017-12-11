330 43

4KUNIVERSE to Launch in Swiss TV Households via SES

11/12/2017 - 10:30

4KUNIVERSE makes its international debut beyond North America this week, as SES begins distribution of the fast-growing Ultra HD channel to Swisscom, Switzerlandâs leading telecom company and one of its top IT firms, with 1.45 million television customers across Switzerland.

Swisscom is adding 4KUNIVERSE to its expanding Ultra HD offering, which already includes a growing channel line-up, video on demand (VOD), and live sports events.

4KUNIVERSE was first introduced earlier this year on the SES Ultra HD platform in North America, which now features ten channels offering everything from action-packed adventure and travel television to space exploration, sports, and documentaries.

SESâs Ultra HD platform in North America is experiencing unprecedented demand, as over 30 cable and IPTV operators of all sizes, with a collective audience of more than 10 million subscribers, have initiated trials of the solution across their networks. Several operators have already launched commercial Ultra HD subscriber packages earlier this year, marking a historic first in the US.

âThe SES Ultra HD platform has played a tremendous role in the overall acceleration of Ultra HD and the rapid development of 4KUNIVERSE, which has grown quickly from a strategic idea to a 24-hour 4K cable TV channel in little more than a year,â said Matthew Mancinelli, 4KUNIVERSE CEO. âWe look forward to 4KUNIVERSE being enjoyed in TV households across North America in what promises to be a breakout year in 2018 for the SES Ultra HD solution, and we are very excited about our international growth starting with Swisscom in Switzerland.â

âBy leveraging our global distribution infrastructure behind the successful SES Ultra HD platform, SES is well positioned to deliver quality 4K content to markets anywhere in the world,â explained Steve Corda, VP of Business Development for SES Video. âThe delivery of 4KUNIVERSE to Swisscom represents a natural extension of our North American solution and opens the door to additional growth beyond the US.â

The expanding content offering features NASA TV UHD, Fashion One 4K, C4K360, UHD1, 4KUNIVERSE, Funbox UHD, Nature Relaxation 4K, the SES demo channel, and two HDR channels Travelxp 4K and INSIGHT TV.

About 4KUNIVERSE

4KUNIVERSE is the new 24/7 4K Ultra HD general entertainment TV channel, offering original TV series, movies, documentaries, sports and primetime programming all in stunning 4K resolution. The first-of-its-kind channel is available as linear television via cable/satellite and as streaming SVOD (subscription video on demand) across OTT apps. For more information, please visit: www.4kuniversenow.com

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

