Neustar Launches Next Generation DDoS Defense Network: SiteProtect NG?

7/12/2017 - 13:20

- Business Wire

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today launched SiteProtect NGâ¢ (Next Generation), its new solution to protect brands against DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks.

It is the latest wave of the companyâs purpose-built DDoS mitigation solution designed to meet the security requirements of all brands, on-premise and in the cloud, to deal with the next generation of cyber threats. This powerful upgrade adds Neustarâs state of the art WAF (web application firewall) solution to the award-winning Neustar SiteProtect solution to extend network protection to the application layer. A new real-time user interface provides consolidated in-depth trend analysis and gives brands unprecedented access to attack forensics that are not currently available through traditional defense services.

âYears of experience and cybersecurity engineering capabilities have gone into the development of the SiteProtect NG defense network and operating portal,â said Barrett Lyon, Vice President, Research and Development, Neustar Security Solutions. âNeustar is investing in the future of DDoS defense from an architectural standpoint and sees the expansion and closer integration of its security solutions portfolio as a long term strategic commitment for the company.â

âNeustarâs clients have the best protection, best user experience, broadest selection of configurations, and powerful analytics at their disposal. DDoS attacks will continue to present brands across the globe with significant challenges to their operational efficiency for the foreseeable future, and our investment in mitigation solutions will continue at pace,â added Lyon.

SiteProtect NG breaks with the tradition of designing network protection that makes use of a high volume of small scrubbing centers with fewer, highly fortified and highly connected locations. SiteProtect NG network has deployed large, full scale, nodes, each with its multi-terabit scrubbing capacity in North America, Europe, and Asia with South America, Africa, Australia, and India slated for early 2018.

âDDoS attacks reached unprecedented levels in 2017 and all trends Neustar is mapping indicate that 2018 is going to see the situation worsen dramatically. Cybercriminals, both private and state funded, have the wherewithal to surgically target individual brands, or initiate brute force attacks with the potential to cause catastrophic damage on a global scale. For many cybersecurity professionals, there is no respite, with attackers probing and often breaching defenses on a daily basis,â commented Rodney Joffe, Senior Vice President and Fellow, Neustar.

âFuture proofing mitigation networks to stop attacks before they reach their target destination will save brands billions each year from the impact of DDoS attacks. Neustarâs R&D spend is reflective of the very real need to continually innovate in the face of such adversity and today protects thousands of brands from an increasingly diverse threat landscape. SiteProtect NG is a product that leverages the latest innovations in internet security and evolves to meet existing and future requirements.â

Neustar is giving clients more control and more functionality to build stronger defenses for their brands against DDoS attacks than ever before. The SiteProtect NG mitigation network combines innovative technologies and advancements from existing Neustar security solutions with powerful data traffic analytics powered by machine learning data analytics. This gives brands in-depth trend and attack analysis, leaving them with invaluable insights, which enable them to make smarter decisions about the configuration of their network security moving forward.

About Neustar Security Solutions

Neustar Security Solutions defend against network threats, inform you of potential network vulnerabilities, accelerate online asset performance, and monitor client website performance through multiple services and offerings. Neustar will offer the largest, most distributed DDoS mitigation network in the world with over 10 Tbps of capacity, and our industry leading SiteProtect DDoS defense service ensures full coverage in an attack. Our UltraDNS service manages 10% of all internet traffic, routes over 1 trillion queries a month and provides industry leading uptime with 100% availability. Our nearly 20 years of unparalleled expertise ensures that our customers are protected and optimized during normal business practices and when unsolicited events occur. Our services ensure customers network connectivity are protected and optimized whether in crisis or just business as usual. We are trusted by many of the worldâs largest brands to keep their mission critical systems up and running.

More information is available at www.security.neustar

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with trusted, holistic identity resolution. As the only company capable of understanding who is on the other end of every interaction, Neustar is trusted by the worldâs great brands to grow and guard their businesses with the most complete knowledge of how to connect people, places and things. The combination of Neustarâs unique, accurate, and real-time identity system and our cloud-based workflow solutions empower our clients to make actionable, precise and valuable decisions across marketing, risk, IT/security, network & operations departments. As the sole provider of the U.S. Number Portability Administration Center, Neustar also facilitates the routing of all telephone call and text messages in the U.S. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.

