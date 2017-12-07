330 43

YuppTV Ropes in Rajesh Iyer as COO for APAC and Middle East

7/12/2017 - 12:40

- Business Wire

YuppTV, the global OTT leader for South-Asian entertainment has roped in Rajesh Iyer, Executive Vice President and Business Head, & TV â ZEEL Groupas the Chief Operating Officer for APAC and Middle East. A seasoned executive with a proven success record, Rajesh has over 16 years of experience leading functions and business with leading names in the broadcast media domain, including ZEEL, Viacom 18 and Star India. Rajesh will take charge of his new role from January 2018 onwards.

Part of the broadcast leadership team at ZEEL, Rajesh spearheaded the launch of its second GEC â& TVâ in 2015. Under his leadership â& TVâ was successful in creating a niche for itself in the market, within the first three years of the launch. Prior to this, Rajesh was also part of the launch of Colors, a GEC from Viacom 18, in 2008. Now stepping into the shoes of the COO of YuppTV, Rajeshâs responsibilities will include overlooking the operations in APAC and the Middle East, along with leading the task of content acquisition and spearheading the growth and expansion of YuppTV Originals.

Commenting on the appointment, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, âIt gives me immense pleasure to welcome Rajesh to YuppTV. He comes with an excellent understanding of the entertainment ecosystem, having previously worked with some of the most renowned names in the industry. With Rajesh joining us and dedicated teams in each of the territory, we are affirmative for a multi-fold growth in the coming years especially in the new markets of APAC & ME.â

YuppTV is a global OTT platform of live, on-demand and catch-up video content for South Asian audience. It offers upwards of 300 live channels, 5000 movies and is widely distributed through multiple devices across US, UK/Europe, APAC, ME and India. More recently, YuppTV has been associating with the veterans from the South Indian film industry to host concepts beyond cinema with cinematic brilliance for YuppTV Originals like Edulika and Manna Mugguru Love Story.

About YuppTV:

YuppTV is one of the worldâs largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 300 TV channels and 5000+ movies in India. YuppTV recently received funding from Emerald Media, a Pan-Asian platform established by leading global investment firm KKR for investing in the media and entertainment sector, wherein Emerald Media acquired a significant minority stake in the company for US$50mn. YuppTV had earlier raised its Series A round of funding from Poarch Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

YuppTV is currently ranked #1 Internet Pay TV platform for Indians living abroad and the largest Internet TV platform from premium content availability in India. YuppTV is the most downloaded Indian SmartTV app and it also boasts of 13 million mobile downloads with 4.0 user rating.

Visit www.yupptv.com for more information.

