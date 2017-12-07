COMPASS Pathways Partners with Worldwide Clinical Trials to Conduct World´s First Large-scale Clinical Trials in Psilocybin Therapy for Treatment-resistant Depression

- Business Wire
COMPASS Pathways, a healthcare company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it is partnering with Worldwide Clinical Trials to conduct a major programme of late-stage clinical trials for psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression.
Depression is the leading cause of ill-health and disability worldwide, and one of the fastest growing health problems, affecting more than 300 million people around the world.
George Goldsmith, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, âWe need a new approach to tackling mental health. Current treatments for depression work for many people but there is still a significant unmet need for a large number of patients living with this very challenging condition.
âCOMPASS is making rapid progress with plans to develop psilocybin therapy for patients suffering with treatment-resistant depression. Several small, exploratory academic studies have already shown the promise of psychoactive medicine. With Worldwide as our Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) partner, we will have the extensive experience and deep expertise needed to conduct the first ever large-scale randomised, controlled trials, covering 400 patients with treatment-resistant depression in eight countries.â
The trial will begin in the first quarter of 2018 and is planned to include clinical sites in Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and the UK.
âThe Worldwide team is delighted to have been selected as COMPASSâ CRO partner,â said Peter Benton, President and Chief Operating Officer at Worldwide Clinical Trials. âWorldwide and COMPASS share a commitment to medical and scientific expertise, evidence-based innovation, and new ways of working, centred around the patient. We are looking forward to working together on this exciting new therapy, which could significantly improve the lives and long-term outcomes of patients suffering with treatment-resistant depression.â
The selection of a CRO and development of clinical trial sites are the latest in a series of successful milestones for COMPASS, which completed pre-clinical trials and manufacturing to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards earlier this year. COMPASS was founded two years ago. The company is backed by a group of accomplished and successful investors, including Christian Angermeyer, Galaxy Investment Partners led by Mike Novogratz and Sam Englebardt, and Peter Thiel. COMPASS is also supported by a team of highly respected expert advisers (see below).
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways is a healthcare company, founded in 2015 to accelerate patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are developing psilocybin therapy through late-stage clinical trials in the EU and US for patients with treatment-resistant depression. We will improve mental health through the development of new patient care pathways, based on advances in neuroscience, psychotherapy, psychopharmacology, and technology.
COMPASS Pathways expert advisers
Professor Sir Alasdair Breckenridge CBE FRSE
Robin Carhart-Harris PhD
Mike Emmanuel
Professor Guy Goodwin FMedSci
Professor Charles Grob MD
Tom Insel MD
Marco Mohwinckel
David Nichols PhD
Professor Augustus John Rush MD
Paul Summergrad MD
About Worldwide Clinical Trials
Worldwide Clinical Trials employs more than 1,600 professionals around the world, with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Russia and Asia. Founded by physicians committed to advancing medical science, Worldwide is out to change how the world sees CROs â in the best possible way. From early phase and bioanalytical sciences through late phase and post-approval, we provide world-class, full-service drug development services. With infrastructure and talent spanning 60 countries, we execute predictable, successful studies with operational excellence across a range of therapeutic areas, including neuroscience, cardiovascular diseases, immune-mediated inflammatory disorders (IMID) and rare diseases. We never compromise on science or safety. Weâre never satisfied with the status quo. Weâre the Cure for the Common CRO. For more information, visit Worldwide.com.
About depression and treatment-resistant depression
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005237/en/
La situación del Milan no mejora en lo institucional. Con un reciente cambio de entrenador (Montella dejó paso a Gattuso), los italianos se …
La gala de entrega del quinto Balón de Oro a Cristiano Ronaldo fue un motivo de felicidad para el luso, que pone un broche esplendoroso a …
Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid rescataron el jueves por la noche a un hombre que escaló hasta la cima del árbol de luces de Navidad …
El comité disciplinario de la FIFA ha sancionado con un año de suspensión al capitán de la selección de fútbol de Perú, Paolo …
Ha sido fugaz, ha durado poco, pero ha puesto a muchos tuiteros a la expactativa. Esta mañana Manuel Bartual, famoso por su hilo en Twitter …
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un matrimonio que fue sorprendido mientras transportaba droga desde Alicante hasta Elche, en …
Se sabe que la acústica de un discurso político influye poderosamente sobre las preferencias de los votantes, tal vez dando cierto crédito …
El número 19122 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 7 de diciembre de 2017, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 07 de diciembre de 2017 ha sido 01, 03, 04, 07, 14 y 45, complementario 18 y reintegro 6. …
Suburbicon, el último filme que ha dirigido George Clooney, es una de las propuestas destacadas en la cartelera de esta semana, muy diversa …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Los Pueblos más Bonitos del país
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens