Amnesty International Norway: Attention all radio stations

- Business Wire
Statement from Amnesty International Norway:
"This is an urgent message from Amnesty International. We are asking radio stations all over the world to broadcast a one minute distress signal from El Salvador that needs the worldÂ´s immediate attention before Friday, December 8th.
Listen and share the distress signal here (iamlistening.org)
In the aftermath of Norway recently becoming the first country in the world to shut down their FM radio band in favor of digital radio formats, Amnesty International discovered a loophole to broadcast the first distress signal appearing on the Norwegian FM-band since World War II. The distress signal has hit social media, and is now being shared across borders.
Urges radio stations to donate airtime for distress signal
John Peder Egenaes, Secretary General of Amnesty in Norway, is now calling on radio stations all over the world for help to spread the signal to their listeners, by donating one minute of airtime.
âOn December 8th, Teodoraâs case will be reviewed by the same judges who sentenced her ten years ago. Her future will be determined that day, and if people donât pay attention, she will most likely remain in jail,â Egenaes said.
âThis is a rescue operation, and we are calling on all radio stations to share the distress signal with their listeners. We only have until Friday to show the people and the authorities of El Salvador that the world is listening and cares about what happens to Teodora. This is our chance, and if we succeed, it could not only change Teodoraâs future, but also the future of all other women who share her fate, and who have been sentenced to prison for pregnancy-related complications,â Egenaes said.
âWe demand that Teodora Vasquez and all other women who are imprisoned for pregnancy-related complications are immediately released. We also demand that Salvadoran authorities decriminalize abortion, and ensure access to abortion in cases of rape or incest, where the womanâs health or life is at risk, and in severe cases of fetal impairment, said Egenaes.
This is how you do it
For radio stations: Download the distress signal: http://download.badeog.no/amnesty_01112017/loop/
Other media: Download a video of the distress signal here: https://we.tl/G7LDYtKSsR
The distress signal can also be streamed directly at www.iamlistening.org. Please help us share before December 8."
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005946/en/
La situación del Milan no mejora en lo institucional. Con un reciente cambio de entrenador (Montella dejó paso a Gattuso), los italianos se …
La gala de entrega del quinto Balón de Oro a Cristiano Ronaldo fue un motivo de felicidad para el luso, que pone un broche esplendoroso a …
Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid rescataron el jueves por la noche a un hombre que escaló hasta la cima del árbol de luces de Navidad …
El comité disciplinario de la FIFA ha sancionado con un año de suspensión al capitán de la selección de fútbol de Perú, Paolo …
Ha sido fugaz, ha durado poco, pero ha puesto a muchos tuiteros a la expactativa. Esta mañana Manuel Bartual, famoso por su hilo en Twitter …
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un matrimonio que fue sorprendido mientras transportaba droga desde Alicante hasta Elche, en …
Se sabe que la acústica de un discurso político influye poderosamente sobre las preferencias de los votantes, tal vez dando cierto crédito …
El número 19122 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 7 de diciembre de 2017, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 07 de diciembre de 2017 ha sido 01, 03, 04, 07, 14 y 45, complementario 18 y reintegro 6. …
Suburbicon, el último filme que ha dirigido George Clooney, es una de las propuestas destacadas en la cartelera de esta semana, muy diversa …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Los Pueblos más Bonitos del país
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens