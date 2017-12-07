Ficosa Awards IDEMIA as Best Supplier of the Year

- Business Wire
IDEMIA, the world leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, announced today that it has received the âBest Supplier for Electronics 2016 Awardâ by Ficosa, a top-tier provider of systems and components for the automotive and mobility sector.
IDEMIA has been providing Device Identity ModulesÂ® (DIM), a dedicated range of M2M SIM cards,to Ficosa since 2013. Today, as vehicles are more and more connected, IDEMIA consolidates its position as a key partner in the automotive sector. The high-quality products manufactured in IDEMIAâs factory at VitrÃ©, France, are in use in a major OEM telematics program in North America.
âWe are delighted to grant this award to IDEMIA which is one of our most trusted partners. We have been working closely together to always improve our collaboration and this award is a way for us to value the high performance of IDEMIA concerning the quality of the products and customer support provided,â declared Francesc OllÃ©, Electronics Corporate Commodity Manager & Purchasing Managerat Ficosa Electronics.
âIt is an honor for us to receive this award from Ficosa. Being named Best Supplier recognizes the success of our long-term business relationship and reflects our constant effort to fulfill and even exceed the expectations of our customers concerning quality of service and timely delivery,â said Yves Portalier, IDEMIA, Executive Vice President for Connected Objects activities at IDEMIA, âwe are looking forward to continuing and expanding cooperation in more telematics projects with Ficosa.â
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
With close to â¬3bn in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho). This new company counts 14,000 employees of more than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.
For more information, visit www.IDEMIA.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter
