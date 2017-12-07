330 43

Globecomm to Explore Expansion of Worldwide Network with LeoSat

7/12/2017 - 11:40

- Business Wire

LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching a constellation of up to 108 low-earth orbit (LEO) communications satellites, has entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore a potential service agreement with Globecomm Systems Inc., a leading global connectivity provider serving enterprise, oil & gas, maritime and government markets around the world.

LeoSat Satellite Constellation (Photo: Business Wire)

LeoSatâs earth encompassing satellite constellation, in effect, an optical backbone in space, can provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable, opening up a wide range of new opportunities for companies such as Globecomm looking to expand their existing network capabilities.

The increasing demand to move large quantities of data quickly and securely around the world is fast outpacing the infrastructure in place to carry it. In 2015, global networks for the first time carried more than 1 Zeta Byte of traffic globally and this is forecast to grow exponentially. LeoSatâs unique new network delivering fiber-like symmetry at gigabit per second speeds has been designed to solve essential communications and connectivity issues and provide service without compromise to the harshest environments and the most remote areas for customers in sectors such as multi-national enterprise, oil & gas, maritime and government services.

LeoSatâs Chief Commercial Officer, Ronald van der Breggen, said: âWe are delighted that Globecomm, a trusted provider of robust connectivity for mission-critical communications, is considering LeoSat to expand and future-proof its infrastructure. Clearly weâre very excited about this sign of confidence: By combining high speed and high throughput with low latency, high security and global availability, LeoSatâs constellation is well on its way to becoming a game-changer for business connectivityâ.

Chief Commercial Officer Bryan McGuirk of Globecomm said, âWe strongly believe in offering the smartest connectivity solutions to our customers, and with capabilities beyond satellite and fiber, LeoSat represents the next generation of high-performance communications networksâ.

LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space, a company with unmatched expertise in designing and manufacturing LEO satellites, to finalize the manufacturing plan, paving the way for the production and deployment of the entire constellation. ENDS

About LeoSat Enterprises

LeoSat Enterprises was established to leverage the latest developments in satellite communications technologies to develop and launch a new low-earth-orbit satellite constellation which will provide the first commercially available, business grade, extremely high-speed and secure data service worldwide.

With up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites in the constellation LeoSat is the first company to have all the High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in the constellation interconnected through laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5 times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones and without the need for any terrestrial touchpoints. This unique set of features enables LeoSat to provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable.

Based in Washington DC, LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space for the low-earth-orbit constellation of Ka-band communications satellites. Once operational, the constellation will provide high-speed, low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for business operations in the telecom backhaul, Energy, Maritime, Government and international business markets. Launch of the constellation is expected in 2019. www.leosat.com

About Globecomm

Globecomm provides robust global connectivity and the smartest solutions for managing and distributing video, voice, and data content to the most remote locations on Earth â and under the most treacherous conditions. Its end-to-end Satellite, Fiber, Cellular and CDN infrastructure is trusted to deliver mission-crtical RF and IP communications with zero downtime to Government, Maritime, Media, Enterprise, Oil & Gas, Wireless Mobile and IoT customers in over 100 countries. In addition to operating managed network and hosted switch services, Globecomm designs and integrates systems for broadcast video and IPTV infrastructures; cloud-based media distribution; distance learning and interactive training content management and delivery; and IoT M2M applications.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has locations in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. www.globecomm.com

