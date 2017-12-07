330 43

Moody´s Analytics wins Technology Vendor of the Year in Risk Awards

Moodyâs Analytics has been named Technology Vendor of the Year in the 2018 Risk Awards. This award reflects how our solutions help banking and insurance professionals around the globe leverage new technologies to work more efficiently and make smarter business decisions.

âWeâre honored to be named Technology Vendor of the Year by Risk,â said Steve Tulenko, Executive Director at Moodyâs Analytics. âThe transformation to a digitized world is both a great opportunity and a challenge for the industry. To support our customers, we have invested in building a technology stack that helps them modernize and lower their cost of ownership. Winning Technology Vendor of the Year validates our strategy and affirms the breadth and quality of our solutions.â

Financial services firms are innovating to keep pace with their customersâ evolving needs. Dramatic increases in data availability and computing power have enabled firms to adopt big data technologies to gain insight into their business. Many financial firms are now leveraging cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and software as a service to serve their clients as never before. Moodyâs Analytics solutions integrate the companyâs deep domain expertise with new technologies that drive innovation in our markets.

Moodyâs Analytics also won four categories in the Risk.net Market Technology Awards: Solvency II Product of the Year, Economic Scenario Generation Product of the Year, Regulatory Reporting Product of the Year (Insurance), and Stress Testing Product of the Year.

About Moodyâs Analytics

Moodyâs Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moodyâs Investors Service, Moodyâs Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. MoodyÂ´s Analytics is a subsidiary of MoodyÂ´s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 11,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.

