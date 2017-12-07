Moody´s Analytics wins Technology Vendor of the Year in Risk Awards

- Business Wire
Moodyâs Analytics has been named Technology Vendor of the Year in the 2018 Risk Awards. This award reflects how our solutions help banking and insurance professionals around the globe leverage new technologies to work more efficiently and make smarter business decisions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005385/en/
âWeâre honored to be named Technology Vendor of the Year by Risk,â said Steve Tulenko, Executive Director at Moodyâs Analytics. âThe transformation to a digitized world is both a great opportunity and a challenge for the industry. To support our customers, we have invested in building a technology stack that helps them modernize and lower their cost of ownership. Winning Technology Vendor of the Year validates our strategy and affirms the breadth and quality of our solutions.â
Financial services firms are innovating to keep pace with their customersâ evolving needs. Dramatic increases in data availability and computing power have enabled firms to adopt big data technologies to gain insight into their business. Many financial firms are now leveraging cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and software as a service to serve their clients as never before. Moodyâs Analytics solutions integrate the companyâs deep domain expertise with new technologies that drive innovation in our markets.
Moodyâs Analytics also won four categories in the Risk.net Market Technology Awards: Solvency II Product of the Year, Economic Scenario Generation Product of the Year, Regulatory Reporting Product of the Year (Insurance), and Stress Testing Product of the Year.
Click here to learn how Moodyâs Analytics solutions can help your organization.
About Moodyâs Analytics
Moodyâs Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moodyâs Investors Service, Moodyâs Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. MoodyÂ´s Analytics is a subsidiary of MoodyÂ´s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 11,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005385/en/
La situación del Milan no mejora en lo institucional. Con un reciente cambio de entrenador (Montella dejó paso a Gattuso), los italianos se …
La gala de entrega del quinto Balón de Oro a Cristiano Ronaldo fue un motivo de felicidad para el luso, que pone un broche esplendoroso a …
Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid rescataron el jueves por la noche a un hombre que escaló hasta la cima del árbol de luces de Navidad …
El comité disciplinario de la FIFA ha sancionado con un año de suspensión al capitán de la selección de fútbol de Perú, Paolo …
Ha sido fugaz, ha durado poco, pero ha puesto a muchos tuiteros a la expactativa. Esta mañana Manuel Bartual, famoso por su hilo en Twitter …
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un matrimonio que fue sorprendido mientras transportaba droga desde Alicante hasta Elche, en …
Se sabe que la acústica de un discurso político influye poderosamente sobre las preferencias de los votantes, tal vez dando cierto crédito …
El número 19122 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 7 de diciembre de 2017, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 07 de diciembre de 2017 ha sido 01, 03, 04, 07, 14 y 45, complementario 18 y reintegro 6. …
Suburbicon, el último filme que ha dirigido George Clooney, es una de las propuestas destacadas en la cartelera de esta semana, muy diversa …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Los Pueblos más Bonitos del país
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens