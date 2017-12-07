KORE Expands IoT Product Portfolio, Makes Further Investment in Europe

- Business Wire
Today, KORE, the largest independent provider of managed network and layered applications enablement services within the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) market, announced the availability of KORE Connect in Europe. KORE Connect provides a bundled, turnkey solution comprised of secure, managed 4G LTE cellular wireless connectivity, cellular-enabled routers and/or gateways, KOREâs best-in-class connectivity management platform, and 24/7 customer support.
In todayâs demanding marketplace, businesses need continuous high-speed network connectivity to keep their operations running and avoid costly Internet outages that negatively impact revenue while eroding customer satisfaction. Cellular wireless technology is a reliable, secure and cost-effective solution for enabling mission-critical applications across multiple industries.
KORE Connect is the flagship product in the KORE Power Solutions suite, a set of offerings that simplify the complex and empower businesses to avoid the common pitfalls associated with IoT implementations. KOREâs bundled offerings combine a strong foundation of reliable, secure, and scalable IoT connectivity with equipment, applications, and professional services to provide businesses with end-to-end, fully-managed IoT solutions.
KORE Connect provides the plug-and-play simplicity businesses demand, and the rapid speed-to-market capability required in the competitive European IoT industry. KORE Connect supports seamless, continuous operations while enhancing customer support and service delivery for both primary and back-up networking needs:
âThe launch of KORE Connect in Europe further bolsters our wide array of global, purpose-built IoT offerings,â said Elizabeth Elkins, Executive Vice President of Product at KORE. âWith KORE Connect, European businesses can now take advantage of new revenue opportunities, eliminate business continuity risks caused by outages and increase revenue gain, productivity and customer satisfaction.â
To learn how KORE Connect can help your European business, please visit www.eu.korewireless.com.
About KORE
KORE Wireless Group (âKOREâ) is the largest independent provider of managed network and layered applications enablement services within the emerging Internet of Things (âIoTâ) market. With operations in the USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, UK, Netherlands, Brazil and the Dominican Republic, KORE provides service to more than 3,500 applications providers and enterprise customers who integrate KORE services into diverse, industry-specific applications, including fleet management, healthcare, security, utilities, field services, asset management and tracking, and many more.
For more information, visit www.korewireless.com, read the KORE blog and connect with KORE on LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005033/en/
