Dr James A. Levine Appointed President of the Fondation IPSEN

7/12/2017 - 11:20

The Fondation IPSEN today announced the appointment of Dr James A. Levine as its new President, effective from November 3rd 2017.

Dr Levine commented: âI am delighted to accept the Presidency of the Fondation IPSEN which plays an important role in the development and dissemination of scientific knowledge. Having spent my career in public health, this represents a significant opportunity to further promote research and academic interconnections for the advancement of science.â

David Meek, CEO of Ipsen stated: âI am pleased to welcome Dr Levine as the new President of the Fondation IPSEN. I am convinced that Dr Levineâs medical background as well as his extensive international experience will propel the Fondation IPSEN to a new era of scientific discovery and knowledge sharing.â

Dr Levine, M.D., Ph.D., is currently Professor of Endocrinology and Nutrition Research at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona. Having trained in clinical nutrition as a scholar at the University of Cambridge, Dr Levine has dedicated his scientific career to promoting health in adults and children through education and innovation. He holds five tenured professorships at Arizona State University (ASU), is the DeanÂ´s Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University, and the Regents Professor at Umea University, Sweden. He also serves as the co-director of Obesity Solutions, a collaboration between Mayo Clinic and ASU, and is the international director of Obesity SolutionsÂ´ sister center in Sweden. He is an internationally renowned expert in obesity, serving as a named expert at the United Nations, an invitee to the PresidentÂ´s Cancer Panel, and a consultant to governments internationally. Dr Levine serves on the board of the International Center of Missing and Exploited Children. Dr Levine has authored over 120 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals and has published novels focused on issues of child exploitation, in more than thirty countries. He has won literary awards (United States, France and the United Kingdom) and has produced several documentaries.

The Fondation IPSEN

Established in 1983 under the aegis of the Fondation de France, the ambition of the Fondation IPSEN is to initiate a reflection about the major scientific issues of the forthcoming years. The long-standing mission of the Fondation IPSEN is to contribute to the development and dissemination of scientific knowledge by fostering interaction between scientists and clinicians. It has developed an important international network of scientific experts who meet regularly at meetings known as Colloques MÃ©decine et Recherche, dedicated to three main topics: neurosciences, endocrinology and cancer science. Moreover the Fondation IPSEN has started several series of meetings in partnership with the Salk Institute, the Karolinska Institute as well as with the science journals Cell and Science. The Fondation IPSEN produced several hundred publications and more than 250 scientists have been awarded prizes and grants.

