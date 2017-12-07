Andersen Global Initiates Expansion in Tanzaniawith East African Law Chambers

- Business Wire
Andersen Global is proud to announce its collaboration with East African Law Chambers, a leading legal and tax firm in Tanzania. The establishment of a Collaboration Agreement with East African Law Chambers demonstrates Andersenâs growth in Africa and furthers its ability to provide seamless service in the region. Tanzania is Andersen Globalâs fifth location in Africa.
The team at East African Law Chambers is led by Managing Partner, Stella Ndikimi. âWorking with professionals who share our values is essential. Our team is energetic, vibrant, and committed to meeting the needs of our clients by providing top quality service and solutions, and we identified these features in the Andersen team as well,â remarked Stella Ndikimi. âWe look forward to collaborating with Andersen Global and delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients throughout Africa and beyond.â
East African Law Chambers advises both individuals and businesses in corporate and commercial law and in tax matters. The firmâs key practice areas include banking and finance, capital markets and securities, mergers and acquisitions, taxation, commercial transactions, employment law, intellectual property, legal consulting, dispute resolution, energy, mining, oil and gas, telecommunications and real estate.
Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, added, âThe team at East African Law Chambers is outstanding, impressive, andâalong with our recent additions in Kenya and Ugandaâ provides us with strategic coverage of the East African market. As we continue to build our platform in Africa, focusing on likeminded groups and individuals such as Stella and the folks at East African Law Chambers is of utmost importance.â
Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 79 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005013/en/
La situación del Milan no mejora en lo institucional. Con un reciente cambio de entrenador (Montella dejó paso a Gattuso), los italianos se …
La gala de entrega del quinto Balón de Oro a Cristiano Ronaldo fue un motivo de felicidad para el luso, que pone un broche esplendoroso a …
Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid rescataron el jueves por la noche a un hombre que escaló hasta la cima del árbol de luces de Navidad …
El comité disciplinario de la FIFA ha sancionado con un año de suspensión al capitán de la selección de fútbol de Perú, Paolo …
Ha sido fugaz, ha durado poco, pero ha puesto a muchos tuiteros a la expactativa. Esta mañana Manuel Bartual, famoso por su hilo en Twitter …
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un matrimonio que fue sorprendido mientras transportaba droga desde Alicante hasta Elche, en …
Se sabe que la acústica de un discurso político influye poderosamente sobre las preferencias de los votantes, tal vez dando cierto crédito …
El número 19122 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 7 de diciembre de 2017, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 07 de diciembre de 2017 ha sido 01, 03, 04, 07, 14 y 45, complementario 18 y reintegro 6. …
Suburbicon, el último filme que ha dirigido George Clooney, es una de las propuestas destacadas en la cartelera de esta semana, muy diversa …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Los Pueblos más Bonitos del país
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens