330 43

Water Street Completes Dual Acquisitions to Continue Building Life Sciences Commercialisation Services Platform

7/12/2017 - 11:10

- Business Wire

Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that it has completed two acquisitions to build a leading global life sciencesâ commercialisation services platform. The health care firm has acquired Alliance Life Sciences (Alliance) and Health Strategies Group. Water Street will bring the two companies together with The Access Group, a business it acquired last year, under a global enterprise that will offer life sciences companies a suite of commercialisation services to support them with bringing new therapies to market, and gaining and sustaining market access and share.

âWe are excited to be at the forefront of helping life sciences firms develop, manage and deliver new outcomes-based therapies that address specific patient populations and diseases,â said Jim Lang, an executive adviser with Water Street who will serve as executive chairman of the newly combined enterprise. âBy bringing these two market-leading companies together with The Access Group, we are taking the next step toward building a global leader that will offer life sciences companies an integrated portfolio of solutions to help them bring the right therapies to the right patients at the right value.â

Alliance, founded in 2008, specialises in maximising revenue and optimising pricing for its customers. The firm offers a broad array of global pricing analytic tools and data, outsourced contract and revenue management services, including business process outsourcing, and digital marketing operational services.

Founded in 1992, Health Strategies Group is the leader in market access intelligence and customised research for pharmaceutical and biotech professionals. Its team of analysts dissects trends and identifies opportunities to help companies optimise their product access and distribution.

Emmanuel Doe, CEO, Alliance, stated: âTogether with Health Strategies Group and The Access Group, we will offer our customers a deeper and more extensive portfolio of next-generation solutions that address the entire spectrum of their commercial needs. As one entity, we will have a greater impact on aligning outcomes among patients, caregivers, physicians and payers for pharmaceutical and medical device products.â

Alan Crowther, president of global markets, Alliance, added: âOur clients are working incredibly fast and hard to bring new and life-changing therapies to market. Building this new platform with Water Street enables us to combine our software development, data management and business process outsourcing capabilities with new services that will accelerate getting these therapies to the patients who need them.â

Water Streetâs new global enterprise will work with life sciences companies to introduce new therapies and optimise existing therapies to targeted patient populations through the following suite of solutions:

Strategic and Advisory Consulting Services

Agency Implementation and Execution

Research, Data and Analytics Products

Turnkey Outsourced Operations

Alliance, Health Strategies Group and The Access Group will continue to operate under their current names and leadership teams. The executives of each company will report to the holding companyâs board of directors spearheaded by Executive Chairman Jim Lang.

Financial details of the acquisitions are not being disclosed.

About Alliance

Alliance Life SciencesÂ is a global innovator that delivers peace of mind and unlocks business value with unique solutions to complex commercial problems. With more than 15 years of dedicated life sciences experience, its worldwide team of experts provides insights and solves problems in contracting, pricing, reimbursement, and commercial operations. Alliance serves top pharmaceuticalÂ manufacturers, mid-market life sciences companies, and multiple medical device and diagnostic firms. For more information, visit www.alscg.com.

About Health Strategies Group

Health Strategies Group offers a dedicated team of research leaders committed to dissecting the trends, identifying customer needs, and pinpointing the barriers and opportunities for biopharma within the evolving health care environment. Recently, Health Strategies Group was ranked the No. 1 market research company that pharmaceutical and biotech executives would recommend for market access insights. For more information, visit healthstrategies.com.

About The Access Group

The Access Groupânamed a top 100 agency by MM&M five years in a rowâoffers a breadth of services to clients, from traditional âblock-and-tackleâ launch execution tactics to in-depth market assessments. The company is dedicated to complete product life cycle managementâfrom prelaunch to loss of exclusivityâcreating strategic brand solutions that drive demand across multiple stakeholder channels. The Access Group is committed to delivering strategic and tactical solutions that help companies overcome internal and external hurdles in the constantly evolving health care environment. For more information, visit http://theaccessgp.com.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the worldâs leading health care companies on its investments including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew and Walgreen Co. Water Streetâs team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago. For more information about Water Street, visit waterstreet.com.

###

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005715/en/

PUBLICIDAD