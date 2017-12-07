330 43

Andersen Global Initiates Expansion in Tanzaniawith East African Law Chambers

7/12/2017 - 11:10

Andersen Global is proud to announce its collaboration with East African Law Chambers, a leading legal and tax firm in Tanzania. The establishment of a Collaboration Agreement with East African Law Chambers demonstrates Andersenâs growth in Africa and furthers its ability to provide seamless service in the region. Tanzania is Andersen Globalâs fifth location in Africa.

The team at East African Law Chambers is led by Managing Partner, Stella Ndikimi. âWorking with professionals who share our values is essential. Our team is energetic, vibrant, and committed to meeting the needs of our clients by providing top quality service and solutions, and we identified these features in the Andersen team as well,â remarked Stella Ndikimi. âWe look forward to collaborating with Andersen Global and delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients throughout Africa and beyond.â

East African Law Chambers advises both individuals and businesses in corporate and commercial law and in tax matters. The firmâs key practice areas include banking and finance, capital markets and securities, mergers and acquisitions, taxation, commercial transactions, employment law, intellectual property, legal consulting, dispute resolution, energy, mining, oil and gas, telecommunications and real estate.

Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, added, âThe team at East African Law Chambers is outstanding, impressive, andâalong with our recent additions in Kenya and Ugandaâ provides us with strategic coverage of the East African market. As we continue to build our platform in Africa, focusing on likeminded groups and individuals such as Stella and the folks at East African Law Chambers is of utmost importance.â

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 79 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

