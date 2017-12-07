Connected Fleets to Shift from Paperwork to Digital Through UnifiedSourcing of Truck Services, Finds Latest PTOLEMUS Landmark Research

- Business Wire
The 650-pageÂ Connected Fleet Services Global StudyÂ explains how the fuel card, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, tolling and insurance industries must integrate their offers to claim the $61 billion commercial fleet management market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005670/en/
Fleet management cross-silo integration is rapidly accelerating (Photo: Business Wire)
Every day, to streamline their costs & operations, fleet managers worldwide attempt to optimise the cost and operation of 260 million trucks, vans and company cars.
But their suppliers still provide vehicle maintenance, fuel, telematics, insurance and toll solutions in silos. Each optimises only a small part of the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), resulting in the operator looking at multiple screens and databases to manage their fleets.
Frederic Bruneteau, Managing Director of PTOLEMUS observed: âWhile commercial transport is a critical component of our globalised economy, it is lagging behind in the race towards digitalisation. Most containers are still not tracked, most databases are still not connected to each other and commercial fleet managers are still inundated with paperwork! The solution is simple: sharing and using the same data across silos, using vehicle connectivity and cloud solutions.â
The report explains how competition and the emergence of connected vehicles are rapidly eroding these silos.Â The shift has been recently highlighted by a multitude of deals, such as Verizon acquiring Fleetmatics and Telogis, Michelin buying NexTraq, Fleetcor acquiring Sem Parar and TomTom partnering with BP and many more.
Leveraging interviews with 70 executives across commercial road transport and other fleet sectors, the new PTOLEMUS report is the first to appraise the size and potential of the complete commercial vehicle services market beyond telematics. The 650-page investigation brings a unique strategic decision-making analysis of the 5 sectors that control the vehicleâs TCO:
A freeÂ 65-page abstract can be downloaded here. It includes the reportâs executive summary as well as 3 exclusive interviews with:
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005670/en/
El número 19122 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 7 de diciembre de 2017, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 07 de diciembre de 2017 ha sido 01, 03, 04, 07, 14 y 45, complementario 18 y reintegro 6. …
El delantero portugués del Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, ha conquistado este jueves 7 de diciembre su quinto Balón de Oro, igualando así …
Cristiano Ronaldo, jugador del Real Madrid, ha ganado el Balón de Oro 2017 que entrega la publicación francesa France Football. De esta …
Dani Carvajal, futbolista del Real Madrid, no podrá jugar la ida de los octavos de final de la Liga de Campeones tras la sanción de la UEFA …
La Selección Española de fútbol afrontará como cabeza de serie el sorteo de la Liga de Naciones que se celebrará el próximo 24 de enero …
Igor Angulo, delantero español del Gornyk polaco, anotó este pasado fin de semana su decimonoveno tanto en Liga y ascendió hasta la …
El delantero español del Real Madrid, Borja Mayoral, marcó ante el Borussia Dortmund su cuarto gol en lo que va temporada. Todo lo ha hecho …
La compañía Torrot, fabricante española de motos y bicicletas eléctricas, ha fichado al base estrella de los Utah Jazz de la NBA, el …
La marca automovilística japonesa Toyota ha iniciado la comercialización en el mercado español de la versión renovada de su modelo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Los Pueblos más Bonitos del país
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens