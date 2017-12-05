Nordson EFD Launches New Optimum ESD-Safe Dispensing Components forHigh-End Electronics

- Business Wire
Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), the worldâs leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, has launched a new line of OptimumÂ® ESD-safe dispensing components. The complete system includes dispense tips, syringe barrels (available in five sizes), and adapter assemblies.
Nordson EFD Optimum ESD-Safe dispensing components are designed for precision fluid applications in the electronics industry.
These components are designed specifically for precision fluid applications used in manufacturing mobile devices, wearables, medical devices, fiber optics, automobile electronics, and other products.
The new ESD-safe (aka electrostatic dissipative) dispensing components provide the highly accurate, consistent, and repeatable micro-deposits required as electronic devices shrink in size with an increasing density of electronic components.
Nordson EFDâs Optimum ESD-Safe dispensing components prevent static buildup that can damage fragile substrates, such as semiconductors and printed circuit boards â minimizing costly rejects in the electronics manufacturing process.
The new ESD-safe line includes:
These new components are an addition to our current ESD-safe offering, which includes:
All of our new ESD-safe components are made from an inert, non-carbon, non-surface-migratory material thatâs safe to use with sensitive fluids. They meet industry standards for electrostatic dissipative components, including a static decay rate of less than 2.0 seconds and surface resistivity of less than 1 x 10^12 ohm/sq. These standards ensure static will not be transferred while dispensing.
âAs component densities become smaller, it is becoming even more critical for finer, repeatable dispensing that is ESD-safe for electronic manufacturing to prevent costly rework, rejects, and operator safety concerns,â said Brian Dodier, Global Product Line Manager â Dispensing Components, Nordson EFD.
The entire Optimum ESD-Safe line is also certified safe for industrial use and manufactured in silicone-free facilities in the U.S.
Other benefits of the Optimum line include:
About Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.
About Nordson Corporation
Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.
