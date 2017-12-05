330 43

Uday Shankar Named President of 21st Century Fox, Asia

5/12/2017 - 13:30

- Business Wire

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) today announced that it has elevated Star India Chairman and CEO Uday Shankar to President, 21st Century Fox, Asia, effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Shankar will lead 21st Century Foxâs (21CF) video businesses across all of Asia, including Star India and Fox Networks Group, and work closely with 21CF leadership on key strategic initiatives in the region. He will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO for Star India, a key driver of 21CFâs growth and one of Indiaâs largest media and entertainment companies, comprising 60-plus channels across entertainment and sports and eight languages, as well as leading digital video platform Hotstar.

21st Century Fox Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and CEO James Murdoch commented:

âUdayâs new role will enhance our strategic focus across all of Asia and enable us to further capture opportunities, building on the transformation Star India has driven in our most important growth market. Under Udayâs leadership, our India business has firmly established itself as a world-class asset with durable businesses across entertainment, sports, satellite distribution and OTT. His strategic vision has put 21CF at the forefront of content and distribution in one of the worldâs fastest growing economies, and we are very fortunate to benefit from Udayâs expanded leadership at a global level.â

Zubin Gandevia, President of Fox Networks Group Asia, will continue to oversee video brands across 14 markets and now report to Mr. Shankar under this realigned regional structure. 21CFâs film business in Asia will continue to report directly to Stacey Snider, Chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox Film.

As Chairman and CEO of Star India, Mr. Shankar leads a company with market leadership in key geographies, demographics, and time slots, and today reaches more than 700 million viewers in India and across the globe every week.

Mr. Shankar has been at the helm of Star India since October 2007 and has guided the transformation of Star into a diversified media company, leading initiatives in distribution through Media Pro, movies through Fox Studio, regional television through Asianet, and sports, following 21CFâs (then News Corp) acquisition of its joint venture with ESPN in 2012. His tenure has been marked by persistent leadership in television through innovative programming and investments in leading technologies, both of which have set the benchmark for the industry.

An M.Phil graduate of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, specializing in Economic History, Mr. Shankar began his professional life as a political journalist. Prior to Star, he was the CEO and Editor of Media Content and Communications Services, which operated Star News. He was also Editor and News Director at the TV Today Group, where he led the launch of Aaj Tak in 2000 and Headlines Today in 2003.

In addition to his leadership of Star, Mr. Shankar is a leading voice of the media and broadcasting industry in the country, shaping reforms for the industry and its consumers. As the former President of the Indian Broadcasting Federation (IBF) and the current Chairman of the FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee, Mr. Shankar has been at the forefront of landmark changes in self-regulation and pushing access for consumers to digitized distribution.

About 21st Century Fox

21st Century Fox is the worldÂ´s premier portfolio of cable, broadcast, film, pay TV and satellite assets spanning six continents across the globe. Reaching more than 1.8 billion subscribers in approximately 50 local languages every day, 21st Century Fox is home to a global portfolio of cable and broadcasting networks and properties, including FOX, FX, FXX, FXM, FS1, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FOX Sports, Fox Sports Network, National Geographic Channels, STAR India, 28 local television stations in the U.S. and more than 300 international channels; film studio Twentieth Century Fox Film; and television production studios Twentieth Century Fox Television and a 50% ownership interest in Endemol Shine Group. The Company also holds a 39.1% ownership interest in Sky, Europeâs leading entertainment company, which serves 22 million customers across five countries. For more information about 21st Century Fox, please visit www.21CF.com.

