Travelxp Launches Fully Localized Version in Slovakia & Czech Republic

5/12/2017 - 12:50

Travelxp, worldâs leading travel channel, opens a window to the world for the viewers of Slovakia & Czech Republic through its fully localized launch on Slovak Telekom. Travelxpâs foray into Slovak is an important step as it further expands the reach and strengthens its foothold in the CEE region. This is the third language after Serbian & Croatian in which Travelxp is fully localized apart from the primary English feed.

With travel content filmed in over 40+ countries, Travelxp brings to its audience a never seen before experience of travelling from their homes. Bringing the world closer than ever, viewers would love the extraordinary images woven with in depth research.

Travelxp, offers 100% originally-produced premium travel and lifestyle programming, distributed to over 50 million homes globally, with a classic mix of path-breaking travel content in HD and 4K.

âAfter localizing Travelxp in Czech language, our endeavour is to gradually showcase more content originating from Slovakia and Czech Republic. Taking local content globally and getting global content locally is the core philosophy of Travelxp. We would be working with independent content producers in the region to have the local perspective as diversity of content is key to Travelxpâs offering,â commented Sumant Bahl, Director, Travelxp Europe.

âTelekom traditionally brings high-quallity family and sports content to its customers. Enhancing the portfolio with Travelxp is another boost to the quality and attractiveness of our TV services,â explained Andrej Miklanek, Marketing Expert, Slovak Telekom.

Jozef Pipek, Managing Director, IFC Media, representing Travelxp in Czech Republic & Slovakia states also commented, âWe are very thankful and proud to launch a localised version of Travelxp in Czech Republic and Slovakia. Itâs great to have a chance to cooperate with market leaders Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic and their great teams. Also, our next goal is to develop Travelxp 4K.â

About Travelxp

Travelxp is an initiative of Media Worldwide Limited, UK and Celebrities Management Private Limited, India, with interest in broadcast, advertising, media consulting and related services. The company operates 10 (ten) satellite channels across the globe across its group companies. Travelxp is the worldâs leading travel channel and launched Travelxp 4K, the worldâs first 4K HDR channel in North America & Europe in collaboration with SES and Eutelsat respectively.

Visit: www.travelxp.tv

About Slovak Telekom

Slovak Telekom is the largest Slovak multimedia operator and has many years of experience and a responsible approach towards doing business. Slovak Telekom provides products and services under the Telekom brand for individuals, households and corporate clients via fixed-line and mobile networks. Slovak Telekom introduces international knowledge, innovative solutions and the latest technological trends. Slovak Telekom is part of the multinational Deutsche Telekom Group. The Sole Shareholder of Slovak Telekom is Deutsche Telekom, Europe B.V., holding 100% of shares.

