Cooperation between fundinfo and UBS Fondcenter for Fund Data Management

UBS AG and its group company Fondcenter AG have commissioned fundinfo AG to procure and source fund data from fund providers and asset managers. In order to provide efficient, legally compliant investment advice, UBS FondcenterÂ´s external and internal partners require on-demand access to complete, accurate and up-to-date fund information, including MiFID II and PRIIPs data. They also rely on the openfunds standard for fund data that was launched and is being continuously enhanced by UBS Fondcenter, Credit Suisse and Julius BÃ¤r.
"fundinfo has many years of experience in the procurement, validation and distribution of fund information and meets our high quality requirements", says Christophe Hefti, head UBS Fondcenter at UBS Asset Management. "By partnering with fundinfo, we can concentrate on our core competencies and expand our range of services, including data preparation. At the same time, we are providing fund providers with an experienced partner for high-quality fund data and document management."
âAfter working successfully with UBS Fondcenter for many years in the area of fund document management, we are pleased and proud that UBS Fondcenter has now placed their trust in fundinfo to perform their fund data managementâ says Jan Giller, Head of Sales & Marketing at fundinfo. "It is a privilege and a strong testament to our capabilities that the largest asset manager in Switzerland has chosen to work with fundinfo to procure their fund data".
Fund providers are requested to ensure that their static fund data is provided correctly and promptly to fundinfo according to the openfunds data standard (www.openfunds.org). The openfunds standard was initiated by the fund and banking industries. Currently the openfunds Association has 48 active and informational members. Information about fundinfoâs Data Dissemination Service can be found by visiting about.fundinfo.com, or clicking on this short video.
About fundinfo AG
fundinfo AG hosts one of the leading international platforms for information and mandatory publications of investment funds. The platform www.fundinfo.com strengthens the network between fund houses, fund distributors and investors and is recognised by financial market supervisory authorities for mandatory publications. The service is available in Europe and Asia, and covers thousands of funds from the worldâs largest fund houses. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland, fundinfo AG has offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Paris and Singapore.
About Fondcenter AG
Fondcenter AG, a group company of UBS AG, is the leading fund platform in Switzerland and one of the most important in Europe and Asia. Since 1993, UBS Fondcenter has brought together around 300 distribution partners â mainly banks, insurance companies and regulated financial institutions from Switzerland, Europe and Asia â with around 400 fund providers. In addition to its head office in Zurich, UBS Fondcenter now has new offices in Frankfurt and Hong Kong.
