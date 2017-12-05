GSMA Welcomes EU Telecoms Council 5G Roadmap, but Urges Stronger Action in Telecoms Reform

- Business Wire
The GSMA welcomes the Estonian Presidencyâs decision to put the 5G roadmap high up on todayâs EU Telecoms Council meeting agenda. A recent study from the GSMA forecasts that there will be 214 million 5G connections in Europe by 2025, establishing the region as one of the largest 5G markets in the world by that point. The first commercial 5G networks in Europe are due to be switched on by 2020 and are expected to provide 5G network coverage to almost three-quarters of Europeâs population by 2025.
However, in view of the ongoing negotiations on the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC), the GSMA restates its concerns on the current state of discussions and notes that significant action is required to ensure the industry investment that will fuel the 5G future. In particular, the industry reiterates its call for greater certainty and predictability for spectrum licenses, both of which are critical for the roll-out of advanced 5G networks and services.
âEurope has an opportunity to reestablish itself as a global technology leader as we move toward the 5G era, but this can only happen if policymakers move quickly and boldly to make the necessary regulatory reforms to boost the regionâs competitiveness on the global stage and bring innovative services to Europeâs citizens,â said Afke Schaart, Vice President Europe, GSMA. "A forward-looking regulatory environment designed to encourage long-term investment and innovation in Europeâs digital infrastructure is essential to maintaining a vibrant European mobile ecosystem and delivering the European Commissionâs vision for a âGigabit Societyâ.â
âOn the occasion of the last Telecoms Council meeting of the year, the GSMA would like to congratulate the Estonian Presidency on its successful chairmanship and the significant progress achieved so far on the telecoms and digital policy agenda. We are looking forward to working with the incoming Bulgarian Presidency, which will undoubtedly play a focal role in ushering in a new digital era for Europe,â continued Schaart.
-ENDS-
About the GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.
For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA, @GSMAPolicy.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005604/en/
El robo de información personal para suplantar la identidad de las personas es uno de los delitos que más ha aumentado en los últimos …
Toyota construirá en el Puerto de Long Beach, en Los Ángeles, California (EE.UU.) la primera planta de generación eléctrica de escala de …
La Copa del Rey encara el tramo decisivo. Hoy se han sorteado los octavos de final y han dado como emparejamientos más destacados el …
Samsung ha desarrollado un material denominado 'Graphene Ball' (Bola de grafeno) que promete reducir a tan solo 12 minutos el tiempo de …
El FC Barcelona estaría sondeando la incorporación del mediocampista francés de 19 años Houssem Aouar, jugador que se está convirtiendo …
La desaparición de uno de los más importantes dirigentes políticos que ha tenido España en la etapa democrática ha coincidido con el …
Ed Sheeran ha sido el artista más escuchado por streaming en 2017 a nivel global en Spotify y se mantiene como el artista número uno con 47 …
El Real Madrid se encuentra en un periodo de crisis que ha dado lugar a la toma de decisiones. En el Bernabéu ya han asumido que ficharán …
Las películas El autor y Verano 1993 lideran las nominaciones a la quinta edición de los Premios Feroz, con ocho y siete candidaturas, …
El consejo de administración de la Asociación de Constructores Europeos de Automóviles (ACEA) ha nombrado a Carlos Tavares, máximo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Mayor desnivel esquiable del país
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens