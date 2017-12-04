Biogen Appoints Mark Hernon as SVP, Chief Information Officer

- Business Wire
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Mark Hernon as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, effective December 4.
In his new role, Mr. Hernon will lead the global information technology (IT) organization and be responsible for accelerating and supporting Biogenâs operations through delivery of innovative technology capabilities, systems, and tools that align with Biogenâs corporate strategy. Mr. Hernon joins Biogen with more than 30 years of experience in IT and strategic leadership. In recent years with Takeda Pharmaceuticals, he was the Regional CIO for the Americas and Global Head of R&D, QA and HR Systems, as well as VP of Operations for the Cambridge, MA site. He was most recently the Global Head of R&D Site Strategy and Operations, where he led the global transformation of Takedaâs R&D footprint.
âWith Markâs years in industry successfully leading global IT and operations functions, we are extremely pleased to have him join us at Biogen,â said Ms. Alexander. âHis experience and leadership together with our existing excellent Biogen IT organization will allow Biogen to continue creating and harnessing data and information to pioneer new developments inÂ neuroscience.â
Prior to his role with Takeda, Mr. Hernon spent 12 years with Millennial Pharmaceuticals as CIO and VP Operations, leading strategic initiatives to streamline the organization, aligning with the business, and managing the groupâs transition through the acquisition by Takeda.
âI am excited at the prospect of leading a team of talented and dedicated individuals focused on enabling Biogenâs strategy through the smart application of technology,â said Mr. Hernon.
Mr. Hernon holds a BS and MS in Industrial and Management Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and an MBA from the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978 as one of the worldâs first global biotechnology companies by Charles Weissman and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in Alzheimerâs disease and dementia, neuroimmunology, movement disorders, neuromuscular disorders, pain, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute neurology. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website atÂ www.biogen.com. To learn more, please visitÂ www.biogen.comÂ and follow us on social media âÂ Twitter,Â LinkedIn,Â Facebook,Â YouTube.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Biogenâs business activities, our worldwide medical function and strategy, and the expected benefits from Dr. Jariwalaâs appointment as our Senior Vice President, Worldwide. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as âaim,â âanticipate,â âbelieve,â âcould,â âestimate,â âexcept,â âforecast,â âintend,â âmay,â âplan,â âpotential,â âpossible,â âwillâ and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.
These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including, without limitation: risks relating to management and key personnel changes; failure to compete effectively; difficulties in obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage, pricing and reimbursement for our products; potential future healthcare reforms; the occurrence of adverse safety events; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; uncertainty of success in developing, licensing or acquiring other product candidates or additional indications for existing products; delay in approval of our drug candidates; product liability claims; and third party collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in Biogenâs most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
