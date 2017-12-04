Axonics® Granted Seven New U.S. Patents Related to its Implantable Sacral Neuromodulation Technology

- Business Wire
Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., developer of the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation (r-SNMâ¢) system for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Axonics seven new U.S. patents along with numerous foreign counterparts relating to its implantable sacral neuromodulation technology.
The most recently issued patents granted during the second half of 2017 range in subject matter and include coverage of the Companyâs external pulse generator, implantable lead design and internal system electronics. The issued U.S. patents are: 9,802,038; 9,802,051; 9,700,731; 9,770,596; 9,728,981; 9,789,325; 9,780,596.
âThe continued growth of the Axonics patent portfolio further demonstrates the level of innovation and commitment to technical excellence behind the clinical and business milestones that the Company has reported in 2017,â said Raymond W. Cohen, Axonics Chief Executive Officer. âWith these seven new U.S. patents, we presently have more than 100 granted and 80 pending patent applications in our portfolio in various jurisdictions around the world.â
The Axonics patent portfolio represents technology internally developed by Axonics and technology developed under license from the Alfred Mann Foundation.
During 2016, the Axonics r-SNM SystemÂ® received European CE Mark approval and Health Canada approval for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary retention, and fecal incontinence. Recently, the U.S. FDA granted Axonics an IDE to conduct a pivotal study geared toward gaining marketing approval in the United States.
About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is a privately-held venture backed company that has developed a novel implantable neuromodulation technology for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and can be further directed towards other clinical indications. The Axonics r-SNM system includes a miniaturized rechargeable implantable stimulator qualified to function at least 15 years, a charging system optimized for reduced charge time without overheating, a patient-friendly remote control and an intuitive clinician programmer that facilitates the lead placement procedure and programming. During 2016, the Axonics r-SNM system gained regulatory approval in Europe and Canada for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary retention, and fecal incontinence. For more information, visit the Companyâs website at www.axonicsmodulation.com.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171203005024/en/
El robo de información personal para suplantar la identidad de las personas es uno de los delitos que más ha aumentado en los últimos …
Toyota construirá en el Puerto de Long Beach, en Los Ángeles, California (EE.UU.) la primera planta de generación eléctrica de escala de …
La Copa del Rey encara el tramo decisivo. Hoy se han sorteado los octavos de final y han dado como emparejamientos más destacados el …
Samsung ha desarrollado un material denominado 'Graphene Ball' (Bola de grafeno) que promete reducir a tan solo 12 minutos el tiempo de …
El FC Barcelona estaría sondeando la incorporación del mediocampista francés de 19 años Houssem Aouar, jugador que se está convirtiendo …
La desaparición de uno de los más importantes dirigentes políticos que ha tenido España en la etapa democrática ha coincidido con el …
Ed Sheeran ha sido el artista más escuchado por streaming en 2017 a nivel global en Spotify y se mantiene como el artista número uno con 47 …
El Real Madrid se encuentra en un periodo de crisis que ha dado lugar a la toma de decisiones. En el Bernabéu ya han asumido que ficharán …
Las películas El autor y Verano 1993 lideran las nominaciones a la quinta edición de los Premios Feroz, con ocho y siete candidaturas, …
El consejo de administración de la Asociación de Constructores Europeos de Automóviles (ACEA) ha nombrado a Carlos Tavares, máximo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Mayor desnivel esquiable del país
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens