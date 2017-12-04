330 43

Axonics® Granted Seven New U.S. Patents Related to its Implantable Sacral Neuromodulation Technology

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., developer of the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation (r-SNMâ¢) system for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Axonics seven new U.S. patents along with numerous foreign counterparts relating to its implantable sacral neuromodulation technology.

The most recently issued patents granted during the second half of 2017 range in subject matter and include coverage of the Companyâs external pulse generator, implantable lead design and internal system electronics. The issued U.S. patents are: 9,802,038; 9,802,051; 9,700,731; 9,770,596; 9,728,981; 9,789,325; 9,780,596.

âThe continued growth of the Axonics patent portfolio further demonstrates the level of innovation and commitment to technical excellence behind the clinical and business milestones that the Company has reported in 2017,â said Raymond W. Cohen, Axonics Chief Executive Officer. âWith these seven new U.S. patents, we presently have more than 100 granted and 80 pending patent applications in our portfolio in various jurisdictions around the world.â

The Axonics patent portfolio represents technology internally developed by Axonics and technology developed under license from the Alfred Mann Foundation.

During 2016, the Axonics r-SNM SystemÂ® received European CE Mark approval and Health Canada approval for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary retention, and fecal incontinence. Recently, the U.S. FDA granted Axonics an IDE to conduct a pivotal study geared toward gaining marketing approval in the United States.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is a privately-held venture backed company that has developed a novel implantable neuromodulation technology for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and can be further directed towards other clinical indications. The Axonics r-SNM system includes a miniaturized rechargeable implantable stimulator qualified to function at least 15 years, a charging system optimized for reduced charge time without overheating, a patient-friendly remote control and an intuitive clinician programmer that facilitates the lead placement procedure and programming. During 2016, the Axonics r-SNM system gained regulatory approval in Europe and Canada for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary retention, and fecal incontinence. For more information, visit the Companyâs website at www.axonicsmodulation.com.

