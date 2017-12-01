L&T Technology Services Cements Its Position as a Leader in Overall ER&D Services, also Rated as a Leader in 10 Verticals by Zinnov

- Business Wire
L&T Technology Services Limited consolidated its position as the countryâs leading pure-play engineering services company after being rated as a leader across 10 major industries in the Zinnov Zones 2017 Product Engineering Services report. The Zinnov report cited LTTSâ well diversified digital solutions portfolio, focus on critical futuristic technologies and transformational deal wins with customers as major factors driving the momentum.
Zinnov rated L&T Technology Services as a leader across verticals such as Automotive, Aerospace, Telecom, Semiconductors, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, Industrial Automation, Transport, Construction & Heavy Machinery and Medical Devices.
The Zinnov Zones 2017 Product Engineering Services ratings also highlighted a significant leap in LTTSâ Embedded Technology capabilities underpinned by an exhaustive portfolio of proprietary solutions that has made LTTS an ideal design partner in the embedded systems space.
Zinnov rated LTTS as the leader in its Industrial Automation and Construction & Heavy Machinery practices based on its capabilities. Zinnov rated LTTSâ capabilities based on its practice maturity, domain expertise, infrastructure capabilities, strategic innovation, breadth of services across the PDLC and leverage of ecosystem connects. This is the seventh consecutive and fifth consecutive year in which L&T Technology Services has been distinguished as a leading player by Zinnov in Industrial Automation and construction & heavy machinery respectively.
âL&T Technology Services continues to dominate the Engineering services space due to its new age proprietary solutions, 38 R&D Labs spread across its delivery centers, focus on futuristic technologies such as perceptual engineering and neural systems and a client centric ethos that has seen some large deal wins driving the companyâs topline,â said Mr Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov.
âWe are also encouraged by the traction in LTTSâ digital business led by the companyâs Intellectual Property and platform solutions. A diversified digital services portfolio & strategic focus on top customers augurs well for the companyâs prospects as a leader in ER&D,â Mr Rastogi added.
âLTTSâ ability to win Large & Strategic Transformation deals using the technology pillars of digital engineering, perceptual engineering, pervasive technologies and smart manufacturing have enabled LTTS to be a leader in Zinnovâs annual ratings. This reaffirms the confidence our customers have placed in us and we will continue to invest in Embedded, IIoT and Hi-Tech capabilities that will consolidate our position as the global leader in pure play engineering services,â said Mr Ashish Khushu, Chief Technology Officer, L&T Technology Services Limited.
"Zinnov Zones 2017 â Product Engineering Servicesâ rates 40+ service providers on their product engineering prowess. Service providers are assessed based on multiple dimensions such as spread and maturity of delivery and services capabilities, scalability, growth rate, financials, innovation & IP, ecosystem linkages and feedback from enterprise buyers. For additional details, please visit:
http://zinnovzones.com/Product-Engineering-Services
About L&T Technology Services Limited:
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 48 of the worldâs top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have around 11,000 employees spread across 15 global delivery centers, 28 global sales offices and 38 innovation labs in India as of September 30, 2017. For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LntTechservices.com.
About Zinnov:
Zinnov was founded in 2002, with presence in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. With a strong foundation in Research and Strategy Consulting they enable their clients to accelerate growth and create efficiencies through innovation, productivity, technology, networked economies and cost savings. They work with clients in the Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Financial Services & Retail, Semiconductor verticals in US, Europe, Japan & India. For any further media queries, please contact Nitika Goel at media@zinnov.com.
