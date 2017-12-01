330 43

Artemis Hospital Becomes First in India to Adopt Masimo Patient SafetyNet? Across All Hospital Care Areas

MasimoÂ (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that Artemis Hospital, one of the leading multi-specialty hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region of India, is adopting Masimo Patient SafetyNetâ¢*, a supplemental remote monitoring and clinician notification system, across all hospital care areas.

Patient SafetyNet, in conjunction with SETÂ® pulse oximetry and rainbowÂ® pulse CO-oximetry, will enable the hospital team to monitor key patient parameters and gain insight, via changes in patient status recorded by Masimo bedside monitors, into possible signs of patient deterioration. Artemis is the first hospital in India to offer such round-the-clock patient surveillance across all specialties. With Patient SafetyNet, Artemis hopes to achieve results similar to those achieved at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in the United States: In 2016, the Medical Center, which had been using Masimo SETÂ® pulse oximetry and Patient SafetyNet as part of a comprehensive alarm management strategy in all medical-surgical units for ten years, reported achieving a 50% reduction in unplanned ICU transfers and a 60% reduction in rescue events over those ten years, despite increases in patient acuity and occupancy.1,2

âArtemis is renowned for its patient-centric care and we wanted to further augment it using technologies that can continuously monitor patients across different care areas,â said Dr. Devlina Chakravarty, Executive Director of Artemis Hospitals. âGiven our stringent standards for quality and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Patient SafetyNet was a natural fit.â

Patient SafetyNet allows clinicians at a central station to review patient data continuously relayed from bedside monitoring devices. It also features a robust supplemental alarm notification and escalation process that relays notifications to clinicians wherever they may be in the hospital. If notifications remain unacknowledged, they are escalated to additional clinicians per a customizable protocol.

Dr. (Col.) Manjinder Singh Sandhu, Medical Director and Director-Cardiology, Artemis Hospitals, said, âArtemis has always been ahead of the industry in adopting initiatives and technologies that can improve patient care. Continuous supplemental remote monitoring in areas not usually monitored is one such initiative and we wanted a solution that can seamlessly integrate with our existing protocols and infrastructure. We found Masimo Patient SafetyNet to be one such system that offered both unmatched value and hassle-free integration.â

Jon Coleman, President of Worldwide Sales, Professional Services, and Medical Affairs, Masimo, said, âArtemis is leading the way for patient safety in India with their commitment to monitor all of their patients all of the time. Continuous remote monitoring with SETÂ® technology saves lives and precious resources. We are delighted to serve Artemis Hospital with our technology.â

Bharat Monteiro, Country Manager, India and ISC, for Masimo, added, âWe are in the process of altering the landscape of continuous and remote monitoring in India with our customized product offerings and unique value proposition. Masimo and Artemis share a commitment to patient care and we are excited to work with the Artemis team to help make a difference in care and satisfaction of their patients and clinicians.â

Artemis care areas will be equipped with bedside monitoring devices such as the Radius-7Â® Pulse CO-OximeterÂ®, a Bluetooth- and WiFi-enabled wearable, tetherless monitor used in conjunction with the RootÂ® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, as well as Rad-97â¢, Masimoâs most recent bedside pulse CO-oximeter. These devices feature SETÂ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusionâ¢ pulse oximetry technology to measure oxygen saturation, pulse rate, and perfusion index for all patients, with fewer of the false alarms3 that have made monitoring patients in less nurse-intensive areas impractical. A subset of patients will also be monitored using SpHbÂ®, a Masimo rainbowÂ® parameter that measures hemoglobin, continuously and noninvasively. Each floor will also use a cart-mounted Root with Noninvasive Integrated Blood Pressure and Temperature monitor to provide periodic spot-checking of vital signs and input for automated Early Warning Scores, built into Root. Patient data from all of these devices, in addition to being relayed to Patient SafetyNet, will be automatically integrated with the hospitalâs electronic medical record (EMR) and hospital information system (HIS).

Artemis Hospital, established in 2007, is a 380-bed, state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospital located in Gurgaon, India, the first in Gurgaon to be accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) and the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SETÂ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusionâ¢ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SETÂ® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNetâ¢* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SETÂ® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 17 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbowÂ® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHbÂ®), oxygen content (SpOCâ¢), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCOÂ®), methemoglobin (SpMetÂ®), Pleth Variability Index (PViÂ®), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Indexâ¢ (ORiâ¢), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced RootÂ®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connectâ¢ (MOC-9â¢) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7â¢ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 Â® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySatâ¢ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo Patient SafetyNetâ¢. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that MasimoÂ´s unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SECÂ´s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of todayÂ´s date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

