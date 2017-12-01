Westinghouse Appoints Ken Canavan Chief Technology Officer

- Business Wire
Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that Ken Canavan has been appointed chief technology officer (CTO), effective January 2, 2018.
âWe are excited to have Ken join us, especially during this strategic transition point in Westinghouseâs history,â said JosÃ© Emeterio GutiÃ©rrez, president and chief executive officer, Westinghouse Electric Company. âKen brings expertise and rigor that will further solidify the technology that is a hallmark of Westinghouse.â
Westinghouseâs CTO role has strategic responsibility to drive next-generation technology and innovation solutions that align with the companyâs global business strategy. Canavan will lead these efforts, as well as strengthen Westinghouse with regard to technology leadership development.
Canavan, 53, previously was director of engineering for the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). There he was responsible for turning industry needs into compelling research and development plans. These plans improved safety and performance of the global nuclear fleet. He has more than 30 years of experience in key engineering and risk management roles. Prior to his work at EPRI, Canavan was responsible for risk applications at Data Systems and Solutions, ERIN Engineering and Research and GPU Nuclear. He also was a safety analysis engineer with Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Ohio (USA).
Canavan has a bachelorâs degree in chemical engineering, with a nuclear engineering minor, from Manhattan College, New York. Ken, his wife, Paula and his two children will relocate to the Pittsburgh area.
