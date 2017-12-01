330 43

Westinghouse Appoints Ken Canavan Chief Technology Officer

1/12/2017 - 12:30

Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that Ken Canavan has been appointed chief technology officer (CTO), effective January 2, 2018.

âWe are excited to have Ken join us, especially during this strategic transition point in Westinghouseâs history,â said JosÃ© Emeterio GutiÃ©rrez, president and chief executive officer, Westinghouse Electric Company. âKen brings expertise and rigor that will further solidify the technology that is a hallmark of Westinghouse.â

Westinghouseâs CTO role has strategic responsibility to drive next-generation technology and innovation solutions that align with the companyâs global business strategy. Canavan will lead these efforts, as well as strengthen Westinghouse with regard to technology leadership development.

Canavan, 53, previously was director of engineering for the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). There he was responsible for turning industry needs into compelling research and development plans. These plans improved safety and performance of the global nuclear fleet. He has more than 30 years of experience in key engineering and risk management roles. Prior to his work at EPRI, Canavan was responsible for risk applications at Data Systems and Solutions, ERIN Engineering and Research and GPU Nuclear. He also was a safety analysis engineer with Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Ohio (USA).

Canavan has a bachelorâs degree in chemical engineering, with a nuclear engineering minor, from Manhattan College, New York. Ken, his wife, Paula and his two children will relocate to the Pittsburgh area.

