Takeda Appoints Toshio Fujimoto, MD, MBA, as General Manager of the Health Innovation Park in Shonan

1/12/2017 - 12:30

- Business Wire

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TSE: 4502] announced today that Toshio Fujimoto, MD, MBA has been appointed General Manager of the Health Innovation Park in Shonan. The appointment is effective as of December 1, 2017. In this new role, Dr. Fujimoto, who joins Takeda from Eli Lilly Japan, will provide strategic leadership and oversight for all key Park activities, including: development and execution of business and financial plans, coordination of site operations and services, tenant recruitment and management, and marketing and public relations activities. Dr. Fujimoto will be accountable to a newly formed Management Board comprised of Takeda executives. The Management Board will be led by Seigo Izumo (Global Head of Regenerative Medicine Unit, Head of Scientific Affairs, Japan), who will serve as Chair, and will include Salvatore Alesci (Head of R&D Global Science and Biomedical Policy) and Haruhiko Hirate (Corporate Officer, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Officer). The Management Board will provide counsel and support decision-making as Takeda continues to establish the Parkâs ecosystem and maintain efforts to build meaningful collaborations with academic institutions, biotech and biopharmaceutical companies and other partners.

Dr. Fujimoto brings to Shonan diverse R&D experience, strong leadership skills and business acumen. In his most recent role as Vice President, Medicine Development Unit at Eli Lilly Japan â a position which he held since 2015, he oversaw the R&D Management function in Japan. Dr. Fujimoto received his MD from Kyoto University and his MBA from Kobe University. He began his clinical practice as a Resident in the Department of Thoracic Surgery at Kyoto University Hospital. After completing several rotations at local area hospitals, he took a position in Germany as Assistant Surgeon with the Thoracic Surgery Department at Ruhrlandklink Hospital, and later moved to the U.S. to serve as Clinical Fellow, General Thoracic Surgery at the Mayo Clinic.

âThe appointment of Dr. Fujimoto as General Manager of our Health Innovation Park is an important milestone that signals to both our current and prospective partners, our continued commitment to promote an open innovation ecosystem in Japan,â said Andrew Plump, Chief Medical and Scientific Offer, Takeda. âI have every expectation that Dr. Fujimotoâs passion, leadership skills and R&D experience will be a tremendous asset in our efforts to build a vibrant and exciting community for industry, government and academia to incubate and accelerate the translation of cutting-edge science into impactful healthcare solutions for patients in Japan â and across the globe. I am excited to welcome him to our executive team.â

Takeda has committed significant resources to the development of its Health Innovation Park in Shonan as the Company seeks to establish the first openly innovative ecosystem built on pharmaceutical know-how in Japan.

Shonan Health Innovation Park Partners (as of 1st December)

T-CiRA Â Â Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners, Inc. Scohia, Inc. Â Â Cardurion Pharmaceuticals. Seedsupply, Inc. Â Â ChromaJean, Inc. Chordia Therapeutics, Inc. Â Â Rabics, Inc. K-Pharma, Inc. Â Â Noile-Immune Biotech, Inc. Oita University

Institute of Advanced Medicine, Inc. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

For more information about Takedaâs Innovation Ecosystem, visit Ecosystem for health innovation.

For more information about Shonan Health Innovation Park, visit shonan-health-innovation-park.com.

