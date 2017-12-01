Empresas y finanzas
Moody´s Analytics Wins Stress Testing Product of the Year in Risk.net Market Technology Awards

1/12/2017 - 12:30

- Business Wire

Moodyâs Analytics has won Stress Testing Product of the Year in the 2018 Risk.net Market Technology Awards. Our Insurance solutions topped three other categories (Solvency II Product of the Year, Economic Scenario Generation Product of the Year, and Regulatory Reporting Product of the Year [Insurance]) and we were named Riskâs 2018 Technology Vendor of the Year.

Our Stress Testing Suite was named Stress Testing Product of the Year for helping clients automate sustainable stress testing programs that are comprehensive, transparent, and repeatable. The Stress Testing Suite combines data, analytics, and software to empower financial institutions to meet both evolving regulatory stress testing requirements and internal business needs. Banks use it to build strategic stress testing processes as part of a broader framework that informs decision-making and supports other key objectives.

âWeâre honored to win this Market Technology Award,â said Andrew Bockelman, Managing Director at Moodyâs Analytics. âNot only is the Stress Testing Suite helping our clients address critical regulatory challenges, itâs also benefitting their risk management, strategic planning, and other core activities.â

Click here to learn more about the Moodyâs Analytics Stress Testing Suite.

About Moodyâs Analytics
Moodyâs Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moodyâs Investors Service, Moodyâs Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. MoodyÂ´s Analytics is a subsidiary of MoodyÂ´s Corporation (NYSE: MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 11,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.

