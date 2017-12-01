Tommy Hilfiger Announces the Fall 2017 Gigi Hadid Watch of the Season

- Business Wire
Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces the Fall 2017 watch of the season, selected and styled by international supermodel and global brand ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER womenswear, Gigi Hadid. The Fall 2017 global campaign features an athletic-style watch, with a slate blue dial and mesh bracelet, which will be available worldwide as of September 2017.
âIâm excited to unveil this seasonâs âmust-haveâ watch,â said Gigi Hadid. âA beautiful timepiece is a great way to express your unique style and complete any outfit.â
âThe watchÂ that is selected and modeledÂ by GigiÂ in our Fall 2017 advertising campaignÂ embodies her cool and edgy attitude,âÂ said Tommy Hilfiger. âIt perfectly represents theÂ spirit of rock-and-roll glamour from our Fall 2017 collection.â
TOMMY HILFIGER watches and jewelry feature designs for both men and women. The collection is manufactured by The Movado Group Inc. under license from Tommy Hilfiger, and is distributed globally through Movadoâs wholly-owned subsidiaries and exclusive agreements with international distributors. The collections are sold in select TOMMY HILFIGER stores, major department stores, and by specialty watch dealers around the world.
About Tommy Hilfiger
With a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the worldâs most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality menâs tailored clothing and sportswear, womenâs collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, athletic apparel (golf and swim), socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.
About PVH Corp.
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warnerâsand Olga brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.
