The Curtain Comes Down on the Second Edition of the TRUSTECH show in Cannes

- Business Wire
Professionals from the trust-based technologies industry took centre stage at the three-day event at the Palais des Festivals centre in Cannes. More than 300 exhibitors met the international community of digital during TRUSTECH, which featured over 250 international keynote speakers, including talented young entrepreneurs and opinion-leaders addressing such issues as payments, financial services, commerce, identification and data security.
More than ever, the event gave attendees the unique opportunity of gaining an in-depth insight into the latest innovations and talking with leading professionals about their vision of where the market is heading.
Participants were also able to participate in One-to-One meetings organized in partnership with "Business Beyond Borders", initiative launched by the European Commission to help entreprises develop their business internationally. 323 appointments, with 6 interviews per participant were held. A unique opportunity for these entreprises!
"In 2016, the CARTES show was replaced by TRUSTECH, an event with a completely updated format and new content to focus the spotlight on innovations and interaction. The level of success achieved by this second edition in Cannes clearly shows that professionals from the trust-based technologies industry are extremely enthusiastic about taking part in this new event. The figures speak for themselves: 300 exhibitors and sponsors, 250 international speakers and almost 350 one-to-one meetings. Next yearÂ´s programme is already shaping up to be exceptional," says Claire de Longeaux, Director of TRUSTECH.
SESAMES Awards
TRUSTECH also features the SESAMES Awards competition, which is designed to showcase innovation and act as a springboard for promoting the showÂ´s exhibitors. The awards were created to honour the latest technological breakthroughs in the payments, identification, digital security and contactless technologies industry.
The members of the awards panel (18 international experts) based their scores on three key criteria: the level of innovation in the product/service presented, the opportunity for the market and the strength of the pitch.
Winners 2017:
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005812/en/
El periodista Álvaro Ojeda protagonizó unas controvertidas palabras en una reciente entrevista para el programa 'Seis mujeres sin piedad' …
Todos se han sorprendido de lo bien que ha ido la cita de Francisco. El albaceteño ha visitado el restaurante de First Dates en dos …
El número 66613 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del sábado 2 de diciembre de 2017, premiado con 600.000 de …
Las selecciones de España y Angola se enfrentan este sábado en el pabellón Trier Arena en el encuentro de la jornada inaugural del Mundial …
Este viernes en La Voz se seleccionaron los últimos cuatro semifinalistas del programa. Éstos se unirán a sus compañeros de la semana …
El delantero uruguayo del Barcelona Luis Suárez protagonizó la primera jugada polémica del encuentro que enfrentó a su equipo con el …
Europa está dando grandes pasos para eliminar las barreras que frenan el desarrollo de empresas tecnológicas europeas que puedan competir …
Athletic y Real Madrid se enfrentan este sábado en el estadio de San Mamés en el encuentro de la jornada 14 de LaLiga Santander, en un …
El Gremio de Porto Alegre denunciará al FC Barcelona ante la FIFA por la foto que ha publicado Globosporte en la que se ve a Arthur …
Empresas chinas como la automotriz Lifan y la constructora CRCC han afirmado en Uruguay que quieren invertir en desarrollo tecnológico en …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Residencias para hijos de ricos
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens