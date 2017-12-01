330 43

The Curtain Comes Down on the Second Edition of the TRUSTECH show in Cannes

1/12/2017 - 11:20

- Business Wire

Professionals from the trust-based technologies industry took centre stage at the three-day event at the Palais des Festivals centre in Cannes. More than 300 exhibitors met the international community of digital during TRUSTECH, which featured over 250 international keynote speakers, including talented young entrepreneurs and opinion-leaders addressing such issues as payments, financial services, commerce, identification and data security.

More than ever, the event gave attendees the unique opportunity of gaining an in-depth insight into the latest innovations and talking with leading professionals about their vision of where the market is heading.

Participants were also able to participate in One-to-One meetings organized in partnership with "Business Beyond Borders", initiative launched by the European Commission to help entreprises develop their business internationally. 323 appointments, with 6 interviews per participant were held. A unique opportunity for these entreprises!

"In 2016, the CARTES show was replaced by TRUSTECH, an event with a completely updated format and new content to focus the spotlight on innovations and interaction. The level of success achieved by this second edition in Cannes clearly shows that professionals from the trust-based technologies industry are extremely enthusiastic about taking part in this new event. The figures speak for themselves: 300 exhibitors and sponsors, 250 international speakers and almost 350 one-to-one meetings. Next yearÂ´s programme is already shaping up to be exceptional," says Claire de Longeaux, Director of TRUSTECH.

SESAMES Awards

TRUSTECH also features the SESAMES Awards competition, which is designed to showcase innovation and act as a springboard for promoting the showÂ´s exhibitors. The awards were created to honour the latest technological breakthroughs in the payments, identification, digital security and contactless technologies industry.

The members of the awards panel (18 international experts) based their scores on three key criteria: the level of innovation in the product/service presented, the opportunity for the market and the strength of the pitch.

Winners 2017:

eTRANSACTIONS Solution: PHOTO-ME with âBanking Boothâ

PHOTO-ME with âBanking Boothâ RETAIL Solution: SPIRE PAYMENTS with âBusiness Enterprise Toolkit : Sandbowâ

SPIRE PAYMENTS with âBusiness Enterprise Toolkit : Sandbowâ MANUFACTURING & TESTS product: COMPRION with Design Validation Center with Vector Field Probe

COMPRION with Design Validation Center with Vector Field Probe IoT Application: MULTO-MAOSCO with âTrustech Renewables Limited Harvesting Sunshine from Solar Gardens with Smart Solars Panelsâ

MULTO-MAOSCO with âTrustech Renewables Limited Harvesting Sunshine from Solar Gardens with Smart Solars Panelsâ eGOVERNMENT Solution : INFINEON with Â« Post quantum cryptography-enabled Contactless Smart Card Â»

INFINEON with Â« Post quantum cryptography-enabled Contactless Smart Card Â» CYBERSECURITY Solution: INFINEON with Â« Post quantum cryptography-enabled Contactless Smart Card Â»

