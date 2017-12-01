Empresas y finanzas
DESTACAMOS
En EcoDiario.es
33043

The Curtain Comes Down on the Second Edition of the TRUSTECH show in Cannes

1/12/2017 - 11:20

- Business Wire

Professionals from the trust-based technologies industry took centre stage at the three-day event at the Palais des Festivals centre in Cannes. More than 300 exhibitors met the international community of digital during TRUSTECH, which featured over 250 international keynote speakers, including talented young entrepreneurs and opinion-leaders addressing such issues as payments, financial services, commerce, identification and data security.

More than ever, the event gave attendees the unique opportunity of gaining an in-depth insight into the latest innovations and talking with leading professionals about their vision of where the market is heading.

Participants were also able to participate in One-to-One meetings organized in partnership with "Business Beyond Borders", initiative launched by the European Commission to help entreprises develop their business internationally. 323 appointments, with 6 interviews per participant were held. A unique opportunity for these entreprises!

"In 2016, the CARTES show was replaced by TRUSTECH, an event with a completely updated format and new content to focus the spotlight on innovations and interaction. The level of success achieved by this second edition in Cannes clearly shows that professionals from the trust-based technologies industry are extremely enthusiastic about taking part in this new event. The figures speak for themselves: 300 exhibitors and sponsors, 250 international speakers and almost 350 one-to-one meetings. Next yearÂ´s programme is already shaping up to be exceptional," says Claire de Longeaux, Director of TRUSTECH.

SESAMES Awards

TRUSTECH also features the SESAMES Awards competition, which is designed to showcase innovation and act as a springboard for promoting the showÂ´s exhibitors. The awards were created to honour the latest technological breakthroughs in the payments, identification, digital security and contactless technologies industry.

The members of the awards panel (18 international experts) based their scores on three key criteria: the level of innovation in the product/service presented, the opportunity for the market and the strength of the pitch.

Winners 2017:

  • eTRANSACTIONS Solution: PHOTO-ME with âBanking Boothâ
  • RETAIL Solution: SPIRE PAYMENTS with âBusiness Enterprise Toolkit : Sandbowâ
  • MANUFACTURING & TESTS product: COMPRION with Design Validation Center with Vector Field Probe
  • IoT Application: MULTO-MAOSCO with âTrustech Renewables Limited Harvesting Sunshine from Solar Gardens with Smart Solars Panelsâ
  • eGOVERNMENT Solution: INFINEON with Â« Post quantum cryptography-enabled Contactless Smart Card Â»
  • CYBERSECURITY Solution: INFINEON with Â« Post quantum cryptography-enabled Contactless Smart Card Â»

PUBLICIDAD

Contenido patrocinado

Otras noticias

El Flash del mercado

El flash: toda la última hora

La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa

¡Regístrese y pruébelo GRATIS!

Boletines

Todos los boletines
Prima de Riesgo
País Precio Puntos %
ESP 108,43 -1,57 -1,43%
FRA 31,97 -0,51 -1,57%
ITA 138,36 -2,37 -1,68%
GRE 505,34 -4,33 -0,85%
POR 152,32 -2,27 -1,47%

Ecotrader

Subidas y caídas en el más vistos:
  • MAPFRE(+21 puestos)
    Sube del 37 al 16
  • ABERTIS(+11 puestos)
    Sube del 23 al 12
  • ACS(+9 puestos)
    Sube del 24 al 15
  • MERCADOLIBRE(+268 puestos)
    Sube del 485 al 217
  • ACCIONA(+8 puestos)
    Sube del 28 al 20
  • CAC 40(-21 puestos)
    Cae del 20 al 41
  • INDRA(-15 puestos)
    Cae del 17 al 32
  • EURO STOXX 50®(-8 puestos)
    Cae del 10 al 18
  • DAX(-11 puestos)
    Cae del 15 al 26
  • IGBM (-37 puestos)
    Cae del 30 al 67

Evasión

Residencias para hijos de ricos

Residencias para hijos de ricos

Nuestros partners: CanalPDA | Boxoffice - Industria del cine | ilSole - English version | Empresite: España - Colombia | Administradores y Ejecutivos | Ranking de Empresas

Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens