MIPI Alliance Releases MIPI CCS, a New Specification that Streamlines Integration of Image Sensors in Mobile Devices

The MIPIÂ® Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today released a new specification that provides a standardized way to integrate image sensors in mobile-connected devices.
The new specification, MIPI Camera Command Set v1.0 (MIPI CCS v1.0), defines a standard set of functionalities for implementing and controlling image sensors. The specification is offered for use with MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 v2.0 (MIPI CSI-2 v2.0) and is now available for download. In an effort to help standardize use of MIPI CSI-2, MIPI Alliance membership is not required to access the specification.
MIPI CSI-2 is the industryâs most widely used hardware interface for deploying camera and imaging components in mobile devices. The introduction of MIPI CCS to MIPI CSI-2 further increases interoperability, and reduces integration and costs for complex imaging and vision systems.
âMIPI Alliance is building on its success in the mobile camera and imaging ecosystem with MIPI CCS, a new specification that will enhance the market-enabling conveniences MIPI CSI-2 already provides,â said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance. âThe availability of MIPI CCS will help image sensor vendors promote greater adoption of their technologies and it will help developers accelerate time-to-market with innovative designs targeting the mobile industry, connected cars, the Internet of Things, AR/VR and other areas.â
From startups to global organizations, companies are integrating image sensor components into their designs for specialized and mass-market products. To date, image sensor integration has required device-specific software to enable basic operations. As imaging applications have become more sophisticated and manufacturers have begun deploying multiple image sensors in their products, implementation has become more complex and time consuming.
MIPI CCS alleviates these challenges by making it possible to craft a common software driver to configure the basic functionalities of any off-the-shelf image sensor that is compliant with MIPI CCS and MIPI CSI-2 v2.0. The new specification provides a complete command set that can be used to integrate basic image sensor features such as resolution, frame rate and exposure time, as well as advanced features like phase detection auto focus (PDAF), single frame HDR or fast bracketing.
âThe overall advantage of MIPI CCS is that it will enable rapid integration of basic camera functionalities in plug-and-play fashion without requiring any device-specific drivers, which has been a significant pain point for developers,â said Mikko Muukki, technical lead for MIPI CCS. âMIPI CCS will also give developers flexibility to customize their implementations for more advanced camera and imaging systems.â
MIPI CCS v1.0 was developed for use with MIPI CSI-2 v2.0 and, as such, is backward compatible with earlier versions of the MIPI CSI-2 interface. It is implemented on either of two physical layers from MIPI Alliance: MIPI C-PHY or MIPI D-PHY.
Join the MIPI CCS v1.0 Webinar
Developers are invited to attend a webinar âIntroduction to MIPI Camera Command Set v1.0â on 10 January at 11 a.m. EST, 8 a.m. PST. For information and registration, please go to: http://bit.ly/2jMIp2g.
To discover more about MIPI Alliance and to connect with its social networks, follow its Twitter page, join its LinkedIn group and like its Facebook page.
About MIPI Alliance
MIPIÂ Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries.Â There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today.Â Founded in 2003, the organization has 300 member companies worldwide and 13Â active working groups delivering specifications within the mobileÂ ecosystem.Â Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visitÂ www.mipi.org.
MIPIÂ® is a registered trademark owned by MIPI Alliance. MIPI CSI-2SM v2.0, MIPI CCS SM, MIPI C-PHYSM and MIPI D-PHYSM are service marks of the MIPI Alliance.
