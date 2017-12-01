330 43

ExaGrid Named "Recommended" Solution for Deduplication Backup TargetAppliances by DCIG

ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage (HCSS) for backup with data deduplication, today announced that independent analyst firm DCIG once again ranked the ExaGrid disk-based backup appliance in the top category of âRecommendedâ in its recently published 2018 Deduplication Backup Target Appliance Buyerâs Guide. This body of research assists organizations in matching their business and technical requirements for disk-based backup to best available products.

âThis is the fourth consecutive year that ExaGrid has earned top-most positions in the DCIG Buyerâs Guides, which continues to validate the power of our differentiated product architecture and the speed and reliability it delivers,â said Bill Andrews, CEO of ExaGrid. âWeâre very proud of this continued distinction.â

DCIGâs analysts concluded that ExaGridâs unique architecture that combines a landing zone and full appliances in a single scale-out system differentiates its solution from those of its competitors. According to Jerome Wendt, President & Lead Analyst at DCIG, âEnterprises need faster, more scalable, easier to manage deduplication backup target appliances that also accelerate recoveries than ever before. The ExaGrid EX40000E and EX32000, ranked as âRecommendedâ in the DCIG 2018 Deduplication Backup Target Appliance Buyerâs Guide, exemplify these requirements. ExaGridâs solutions provide enterprises with the features they need to meet and exceed their backup and recovery requirements while delivering the scalability and simplicity they expect.â

According to the report, ExaGridâs scale-out architecture, unique landing zone, ongoing virtualization enhancements, and seamless deployments helped the EX40000E and EX32000E appliances place in the top category of âRecommended.â ExaGrid, with its scale-out backup storage and unique landing zone, is 3 times faster for ingest and over 20 times faster for restores and VM boots than its closest competitor. In addition, ExaGrid is the only solution that provides a fixed-length backup window as data grows. With ExaGrid, IT can have the fastest backups, restores, and VM boots; a fixed-length backup window; and the ability to easily scale their systems, so they simply buy what they need as they need it, all at the lowest cost up front and over time. ExaGrid eliminates forklift upgrades and product obsolescence.

The DCIG 2018 Deduplication Backup Target Appliance Buyerâs Guide drives time and cost out of the product selection process by enabling prospective buyers to more quickly identify a shortlist of products that meet their specific needs. Thus, prospective purchasers can focus their product evaluation energies and move more quickly to buying the best solution for them.

About DCIG

DCIG is a group of analysts with IT industry expertise who provide informed, insightful, third party analysis and commentary on IT hardware, software and services. DCIG independently develops and licenses access to DCIG BuyerÂ´s Guide Editions. DCIG BuyerÂ´s Guides provide actionable intelligence through comprehensive, in-depth analysis of data center infrastructure product features. DCIG also develops sponsored content in the form of blog entries, customer validations, product reviews, special reports and executive, standard and full-length white papers. DCIGÂ´s target audiences include C-level executives, IT managers, systems and storage engineers and architects, press/media, magazine and website editors, bloggers, financial and technical analysts, and cloud service providers. More information is available at http://www.dcig.com.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGridâs landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Follow us @ExaGrid and LinkedIn, and visit exagrid.com. See what ExaGrid customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

