330 43

Andersen Global Continues Expansion in Switzerland With Reviglobal

1/12/2017 - 10:00

- Business Wire

Andersen Global continues its expansion in Switzerland as the Partners and professionals at Reviglobal SA join the existing Andersen Tax team in Lugano, effective January 1, 2018. Andersen Tax in Lugano has been a member firm of Andersen Global since 2014 when it joined under the name MDR Advisory Group and later adopted the Andersen name.

Tiziano Ballinari is the Founder and Managing Partner of Reviglobal and joins Andersen Tax as a lead Partner, adding to the five Partners already on the team. He specializes in corporate and tax consulting and provides advice on corporate matters at a national and international level. Tiziano’s experience includes involvement in the restructuring of companies domestically as well as start-ups in Switzerland and abroad.

“We already have a very familiar working relationship with Tiziano and the rest of his team, and I am excited to become even closer partners,” said Founding and Managing Partner of Andersen Tax in Lugano, and co-Regional Managing Partner in Europe, Paolo Mondia. “The addition of the team from Reviglobal will allow us to further penetrate the Swiss market and also extend our reach globally.”

Tiziano joins Andersen Tax along with Partners Mario Demarchi and Christian Crivelli. Mario’s experience includes taxation consultancy to both individuals and companies of various sizes in Switzerland and abroad. His particular expertise is in the Pharmaceutical sector. Christian deals with private individuals and companies of various sizes, both domestically and abroad, and his knowledge extends to include accounting as well as human resources.

The team at Andersen Tax in Lugano provides national, international and corporate tax work to individuals and businesses and specializes in direct and indirect tax, inheritance planning, company restructuring, internal compliance, HR management and corporate consultancy services.

Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, added, “The addition of the Reviglobal team in Switzerland reinforces our commitment to providing seamless services in Switzerland and Europe. I look forward to further strengthening the strong foundation we have already established in the country.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 78 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005041/en/

PUBLICIDAD