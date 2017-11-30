Schlumberger Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results Conference Call

- Business Wire
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on January 19, 2018 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2017.
The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.
To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (800) 288-8967 within North America or +1 (612) 333-4911 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, and ask for the âSchlumberger Earnings Conference Call.â
A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until February 19, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 475-6701 within North America or +1 (320) 365-3844 outside of North America, and giving the access code 433023.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger is the worldÂ´s leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Working in more than 85 countries and employing approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industryÂ´s most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance.
Schlumberger Limited has principal offices in Paris, Houston, London and The Hague, and reported revenues of $27.81 billion in 2016. For more information, visit www.slb.com.
Â
