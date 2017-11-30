330 43

Global Payments and CaixaBank Bring Apple Pay to Customers

30/11/2017 - 13:00

Comercia Global Payments EP, S.L, a joint venture between U.S.-based Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services, and CaixaBank, the leader in retail banking in Spain, announcedÂ today that it now brings its customers Apple Pay, which is transforming mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay thatâs fast and convenient.

Using the new CaixaBank Pay app users can now add their Caixabank cards to Apple Wallet and seamlessly use Apple Pay for purchases at any contactless enabled retail location.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

"With Apple Pay, we continue to focus on implementing and delivering technology enabled, software driven solutions that enhance the customer experience globally," said Joan MorlÃ TomÃ s President of Comercia Global Payments. "Given the widespread mobile device adoption across Spain, extending our omnichannel acquiring services allows us to be at the forefront in delivering cutting-edge mobile payment solutions in Spain and across Europe."

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.

UsingÂ Apple Pay is simple with Touch ID, or just double-click the side button and glance at your iPhone X to authenticate with Face ID. When paying for goods and services on the go, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SEÂ and Apple Watch.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit:Â https://www.apple.com/es/apple-pay/.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank is leader in retail banking in Spain, with a 25.7% share among individual customers who make it their main bank. The bank, headed by chairman Jordi Gual, and led by CEO, Gonzalo GortÃ¡zar, has around 16 million customers in Spain and Portugal, with 5,468 branches, the largest commercial network in the Iberian peninsula.

The bank is considered a leader in innovation in financial services worldwide, with 5.5 million online banking customers, of which 4.2 perform transactions using a mobile phone. CaixaBank is also a leader in electronic banking, with 15.5 million cards in circulation and a market share by revenue of 23.3%.

CaixaBank has developed projects that have marked technological milestones in the sector, such as the first commercial roll out of contactless and mobile payment systems in Europe, the creation of the first contactless ATMs in the world, the launch of imaginBank, SpainÂ´s first mobile bank, and the development of the first artificial intelligence applications for customer services.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services that delivers innovative solutions driven by customer needs globally. Our technologies, partnerships and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of products and services that allow our customers to accept all payment types across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with customers and partners in 30 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. For more information about Global Payments, our Service. Driven. Commerce brand and our technologies, please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com.

