Moody´s Analytics Wins Big In Risk.net Market Technology Awards

30/11/2017 - 12:50

Moodyâs Analytics Insurance solutions have won three categories in the 2018 Risk.net Market Technology Awards: Solvency II Product of the Year, Economic Scenario Generation Product of the Year, and Regulatory Reporting Product of the Year (Insurance). Moodyâs Analytics also won Best Stress Testing Product of the Year and were named RiskÂ´s 2018 Technology Vendor of the Year.

The Moodyâs Analytics RiskIntegrityâ¢ Suite, our comprehensive Solvency II solution, was recognized for helping insurers meet the calculation, data, and reporting requirements of Solvency II. The modular solution offers both standard-formula and internal-model approaches to support insurers with automation of regulatory capital calculations and reporting.

Our Regulatory Reporting for Insurance solution earned Regulatory Reporting Product of the Year (Insurance) by making reporting for Solvency II and other frameworks easier and less time consuming. It supports the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authorityâs reporting standards and provides full audit control throughout the reporting process. The toolâs automated validation rules help ensure the quality and coherence of reports, which the platform then automatically collects, processes, and submits to regulators.

Winning Economic Scenario Generation Product of the Year reflects how insurers are benefiting from using our Economic Scenario Generator (âESGâ). The ESG helps firms assess group-wide economic and regulatory capital, develop capital management strategies, and price complex embedded guarantees and options. Insurers, asset managers, and investment advisory firms use the ESG for modelling and stress and scenario testing for deeper insight into investment strategies and risk.

âWeâre delighted by our excellent showing in the Market Technology Awards,â said Colin Holmes, Managing Director of Insurance Solutions at Moodyâs Analytics. âWinning three categories underscores the value our clients find in our solutions, whether weâre helping them meet regulatory requirements, optimize their operations, or gain insight to guide their business strategies.â

About Moodyâs Analytics

Moodyâs Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moodyâs Investors Service, Moodyâs Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. MoodyÂ´s Analytics is a subsidiary of MoodyÂ´s Corporation (NYSE: MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 11,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.

