Economic and Financial Market Research Veterans Launch New Independent Research Firm Alpine Macro to Provide Global Investors With´A Unique Mind on the Markets´

30/11/2017 - 11:40

- Business Wire

Macroeconomic and financial market research veterans Chen Zhao, Tony Boeckh and David Abramson have partnered to launch Alpine Macro â an independent research firm dedicated to providing unique analysis, insights, forecasts and actionable investment strategy recommendations.

Chen, former Chief Global Strategist with BCA Research Group and more recently Co-Director of Global Macro Research with Brandywine Global Investment Management, Boeckh, former Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BCA, and Abramson, former Chief U.S. Strategist with BCA, will focus on providing differentiated market insights, contrarian views and profitable investment strategy recommendations that help investors manage risk and make better informed investment and asset allocation decisions.

âI am very excited to be partnering with Tony and Dave; we are a group of like-minded people who are intensely curious about global financial markets and love to figure out the key forces and themes that dictate market trends,â says Chen. âOur goal is to provide exceptional research and well-articulated rationale for all of our recommendations.â

âNow more than ever, investors need big-picture analysis to help guide their investment decisions,â says Boeckh. âI am thrilled to be working with Chen and Dave again to provide in depth macroeconomic research and analysis to capture the key inflection points in the markets.â

âOur aim is to help investors cut through the noise and provide them with macro insights and analysis that helps to shape and guide their investment process,â says Abramson. âCombined with our proprietary indicators and models, our objective is to provide consistent, sound analysis, context and perspective on global financial markets.â

Alpine Macro publishes investment research on a weekly basis. The publications include the Alpine Global Strategy and Alpine Macro Monthly reports. The service includes Weekly Reports, Special Reports, Feature Reports, Idea Alerts, Asset Allocation, Quarterly Outlook Reports and Webcasts.

Please contact info@alpinemacro.com to request a trial subscription or receive more information on Alpine Macroâs service.

About Alpine Macro: Founded in 2017, Alpine Macro is an independent global investment research firm based in Montreal, providing market insights and analysis. Alpine Macro focuses on the analysis of major macro-economic forces and specializes in forecasting the direction of global financial markets, while providing actionable recommendations on investment strategy and asset allocation.

