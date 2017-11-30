Empresas y finanzas
Guatemala´s Comnet Leverages SES Networks´ New Platform to Deliver High-Performance Connectivity

30/11/2017 - 10:10

- Business Wire

Comnet, one of Guatemalaâs leading service providers, is the first to tap into the newly-launched SES Networks Enterprise+ Broadband for Latin America to enable the delivery of Quantum, a high-performance next-generation broadband service, to its end customers spanning the agricultural, tourism and mining industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129006396/en/

SES-10 Successful Launch (Photo: Business Wire)

SES announced today that in the multi-year contract Comnet will utilise the carrier-class managed services platform on the SES-10 satellite to extend reliable connectivity to underserved communities.

The turnkey broadband multi-tenant platform is underpinned by SESâs comprehensive and high-performance fleet coverage over Latin America, an extensive global teleport infrastructure, and iDirectâs ground system capabilities. By using Enterprise+ Broadband, Comnet can customise and flexibly manage connectivity for each customer.

âSES Networks Enterprise+ Broadband platform is a step up when it comes to performance and pricing. The competitive offering is enabling us to focus on providing better value for money services to our customers, enabling them to grow their business faster and across a wider region using our new Quantum service,â said Jorge Eskenasy, CEO at Comnet.

Omar Trujillo, Vice President, Fixed Data, Latin America of SES Networks, said, âThe benefits of Enterprise+ Broadband are that itâs entirely flexible and customisable to fit individual customer needs. Innovative ground technology is also helping us to better allocate bandwidth efficiently and to provide premium connectivity at competitive rates. We are extremely excited to have Comnet as our first customer and look forward to helping them grow their business.â

SES-10 was launched in March 2017. Providing enhanced coverage and significant capacity expansion over Latin America, SES-10 was the first geostationary commercial satellite to launch on a SpaceX flight-proven first-stage rocket booster.

More information on SES Networks Enterprise+ Broadband available at broadband here

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

