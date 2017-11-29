330 43

Illumina Opens First Commercial and Customer Training Center in France

29/11/2017 - 12:25

Illumina, Inc.Â (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced the opening of its Solutions Center on the Genopole Campus in Ãvry, near Paris.

The leading-edge customer training center will offer demonstrations, instruction, and education in the latest genomics technologies from Illumina for up to 1,000 scientists a year, providing direct links to Illuminaâs global network of facilities and in-house experts. The center will also accommodate Illuminaâs first commercial office on the European continent to provide support in the development of skills for the expanding genomics industry in France.

"IlluminaÂ´s unmatched success and reputation as a global leader in genomics is the perfect fit for the Genopole campus, which brings together the key elements needed for our business to thrive, and we look forward to extending our relationships in France," said Paula Dowdy, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Illumina, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "The French governmentâs commitment to its own Genome Project demonstrates the value it places on genomics as part of the strategy to provide better future healthcare."

Genopole, Franceâs leadingÂ bioclusterÂ for biotechnologies and research in genomics and genetics, is built upon the model of American and European campuses and unites innovative high-tech life sciences companies, public and private research and higher education facilities at a single site inÂ Ãvry, near Paris.

âWe are very proud that Illumina has chosen Genopole to establish its Solutions Center in France,â said Jean-Marc Grognet, CEO of Genopole. âFrance MÃ©decine GÃ©nomique 2025 - the national personalized medicine initiative - has also selected Genopole for its Reference, Expertise, Innovation and Transfer Center (CREFIX), thus building on the strength of the National Research Center on Human Genomics already established on our site by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). The arrival of Illumina demonstrates the central role that Genopole plays in the development of personalized medicine and we are happy that its Solutions Center will attract more users to our site.â

AboutÂ Illumina

IlluminaÂ is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets.Â Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visitÂ www.illumina.comÂ and follow @illumina.

About Genopole

Genopole is Franceâs leading biocluster dedicated to biotechnology and research in genomics and genetics, with 86 biotechnology companies, 19 research laboratories, 25 technology platforms as well as university courses (university Ãvry-Paris Saclay). Its objective is to create and support biotechnology companies and technology transfer towards industry, help the development of life science research and develop top level courses in this field. Genopole is mainly supported by the French government, the Ile-de-France region, the Essonne department, the agglomeÃ¬ration Grand Paris Sud, the city of Ãvry and the AFM-Telethon. www.genopole.fr

Use of forward-looking statements

