Illumina Opens First Commercial and Customer Training Center in France

Illumina, Inc.Â (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced the opening of its Solutions Center on the Genopole Campus in Ãvry, near Paris.
The leading-edge customer training center will offer demonstrations, instruction, and education in the latest genomics technologies from Illumina for up to 1,000 scientists a year, providing direct links to Illuminaâs global network of facilities and in-house experts. The center will also accommodate Illuminaâs first commercial office on the European continent to provide support in the development of skills for the expanding genomics industry in France.
"IlluminaÂ´s unmatched success and reputation as a global leader in genomics is the perfect fit for the Genopole campus, which brings together the key elements needed for our business to thrive, and we look forward to extending our relationships in France," said Paula Dowdy, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Illumina, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "The French governmentâs commitment to its own Genome Project demonstrates the value it places on genomics as part of the strategy to provide better future healthcare."
Genopole, Franceâs leadingÂ bioclusterÂ for biotechnologies and research in genomics and genetics, is built upon the model of American and European campuses and unites innovative high-tech life sciences companies, public and private research and higher education facilities at a single site inÂ Ãvry, near Paris.
âWe are very proud that Illumina has chosen Genopole to establish its Solutions Center in France,â said Jean-Marc Grognet, CEO of Genopole. âFrance MÃ©decine GÃ©nomique 2025 - the national personalized medicine initiative - has also selected Genopole for its Reference, Expertise, Innovation and Transfer Center (CREFIX), thus building on the strength of the National Research Center on Human Genomics already established on our site by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). The arrival of Illumina demonstrates the central role that Genopole plays in the development of personalized medicine and we are happy that its Solutions Center will attract more users to our site.â
AboutÂ Illumina
IlluminaÂ is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets.Â Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visitÂ www.illumina.comÂ and follow @illumina.
About Genopole
Genopole is Franceâs leading biocluster dedicated to biotechnology and research in genomics and genetics, with 86 biotechnology companies, 19 research laboratories, 25 technology platforms as well as university courses (university Ãvry-Paris Saclay). Its objective is to create and support biotechnology companies and technology transfer towards industry, help the development of life science research and develop top level courses in this field. Genopole is mainly supported by the French government, the Ile-de-France region, the Essonne department, the agglomeÃ¬ration Grand Paris Sud, the city of Ãvry and the AFM-Telethon. www.genopole.fr
Use of forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on our expectations as of the date of this release and may differ materially from actual future events or results. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are (i) our ability to further develop and commercialize our instruments and consumables, and to deploy new products, services and applications, and expand the markets for our technology platforms; (ii) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (iii) our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products or businesses; (iv) the future conduct and growth of the business and the markets in which we operate; and (v) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services, together with other factors detailed in our filings with theÂ Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analystsâ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128006509/en/
