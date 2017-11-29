Empresas y finanzas
TransAct Technologies to Begin Direct Sales and Support Operations for European Casino and Gaming Customers on January 1, 2018

29/11/2017 - 11:25

- Business Wire

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that beginning January 1, 2018, it will launch direct sales and support operations for casino and gaming customers throughout Europe. TransActâs new direct European sales team, led by Robert Denham, Vice President of Sales and Product Management, will be focused on the Companyâs casino and gaming solutions portfolio, including its industry-leading Epic Edgeâ¢ and Epic 950â¢ ticket-in/ticket-out printers, the Epic 880Â® and Epic 430Â® roll-fed printers, the Epic 3000Â® lottery printer, and its industry-unique Epicentral promotion and bonusing software solution. TransAct expects that the shift from working with a distributor to a direct sales and service team to support European customers will result in more effective customer interaction and service which will drive an improvement in its international casino and gaming contributions going forward.

To support its new direct sales operations in Europe, the Company recently expanded its presence in Doncaster, United Kingdom. TransActâs Doncaster office contact information is as follows:

TransAct Technologies Limited
Units 5 & 6 Bullrush Grove
Balby, Doncaster DN4 8SL UK
+44-1709772500

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including restaurant solutions, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The Companyâs solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the AccuDateâ¢, EPICENTRALÂ®, EpicÂ®, IthacaÂ®, RESPONDER and PrintrexÂ® brands. TransAct has over 3.0 million printers and terminals installed around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

