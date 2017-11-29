ABB Unveils Newest Member of the YuMi Family

- Business Wire
ABB is previewing its newest collaborative robot, now with a single arm, at the International Robotics Exhibition (iREX) 2017 in Tokyo. As their name suggests, collaborative robots are designed to work alongside humans on the factory floor to raise productivity and support the transition to mass customization. The robot will be officially launched in 2018.
Like YuMi, a small-parts assembly robot introduced in 2015, the new robot has a payload of 500 grams and, thanks to its compactness, is easily integrated into existing assembly lines, increasing productivity. The new robot also features lead-through programming, eliminating the need for specialized training for operators.
âThe success of YuMi has exceeded expectations; it was originally designed for small-parts assembly, but it has turned out to be exceptionally versatile â it can solve a Rubikâs Cube, make sushi, wrap gifts and conduct an orchestra. Based on YuMiâs enormous success, we fully expect our new single-arm robot to be equally well-received, especially since it was developed at the request of customers,â said Sami Atiya, President of ABBâs Robotics and Motion division.
âWe continue to build our collaborative robotics portfolio,â said Per Vegard Nerseth, Managing Director, ABB Robotics. âThe newest robot is a much anticipated addition to the âfactory of the future,â enabling our customers to grow and thrive in the age of mass customization. Combining this robot with our ABB Abilityâ¢ digital solutions will allow our customers to take efficiency and reliability in their factories to the next level.â
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a more than 125-year history of innovation, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 136,000 employees. www.abb.com
