330 43

Mavenir Announces Virtualized Network Slicing Suite for 4G/5G

29/11/2017 - 11:25

- Business Wire

Mavenir, focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers, today announced its virtualized network slicing software solution called CloudRangeâ¢ Network Slice Suite that enables end-to-end network slicing for radio, core and applications, both in 4G and 5G networks.

As mobile operators are preparing their networks for 5G and IoT, the increasing and varying connectivity demands present an opportunity for new business models. Network slicing creates multiple networks that share the same physical infrastructure. This allows operators to dedicate a portion of their network to a certain functionality and makes it easier to deployÂ 5G applications.

Operators can use their existing network for slicing selected services and create additional slices for new, differentiated services that increase revenues. The Network Slice Suite works across radio, core, and applications to allow criteria that are required for practical deployments such as subscriber data/intelligence in the network, MVNO network setup, and network upgrade with virtualized multi-vendor deployments.

âHaving the capability to apply network slicing to existing 4G networks today provides operators with a new set of options to offer new bespoke services and reduce costs of existing traffic. We have built a slicing orchestrator function that works across the radio, the core and applications,â said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir. âUntil now, itâs just been applications and core running through NFV but we are implementing a similar approach with Mavenirâs Cloud RAN which includes radio slicing. We are essentially redefining the mobile network economics today and providing a runway for migration to 5G.â

âOperators are looking for more complete slicing solutions that involve all parts of a service from end-to-end,â stated Michael Howard, executive director, research and analysis, carrier networks, IHS Markit. âMavenir now offers a new approach with virtualized end-to-end operations including the radio slicing, which changes the cost equation for most operators and makes it easier for them to deploy 4G and 5G networks.â

CloudRange Network Slice Suite supports network slicing in 4G networks and 5G Ready networks, and includes Slicing Selection Function (SSF) for radio, NAS Network Selection Function (NNSF) for packet core Mobility Management Entities selection and Core Gateway Network Selection (CGNS) for packet core Control and User Plane gateway entities selection. Service Orchestration (SO) allows E2E setup of services and interfaces with SDN-C for programming the underlying network.

CloudRange, Mavenirâs network functions virtualization (NFV) and container management and orchestration (MANO) platform, is built with a Cloud Native and Web-Scale architecture, drastically driving down the network economics for mobile operators with scalability, efficiency and automation.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is purpose-built to redefine mobile network economics for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Our solutions pave the way to 5G with 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud Native network solutions. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Cloud RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the worldâs subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to CSPs for revenue generation, cost reduction and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com

Mavenir, the M logo, and CloudRange are trademarks owned by Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Copyright Â© 2017 Mavenir Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005366/en/

PUBLICIDAD