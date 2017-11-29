330 43

ExaGrid Voted "Hyper-converged Backup and Recovery Product of the Year" in 2017 SVC Awards

ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage (HCSS) for backup with data deduplication, today announced that its EX series of appliances has been honored by SVC with its 2017 Hyper-converged Backup and Recovery Product of the Year award. Winners were announced at the SVC Awards Gala Ceremony on November 23 in London, UK.

The SVC Awards recognize the products, projects and services â as well as honor companies and teams â operating with excellence in the cloud, virtualization, and storage sectors. The SVC Awards also recognize the achievements of end users, channel partners, and vendors.

The ExaGrid EX series of appliances is a hyper-converged secondary storage system for backup that revolutionizes how organizations back up and protect data.Â ExaGridâs scale-out backup storage systems deduplicate and store data from over 25 industry-leading backup software applications. ExaGridâs backup storage appliances have been architected from the ground up specifically for backup storage to address todayâs demanding backup requirements and are optimized for superior backup and recovery performance for both physical and virtual IT environments.

âWe are honored to have been chosen as the 2017 SVC Hyper-converged Backup and Recovery Product of the Year,â said Bill Andrews, CEO of ExaGrid. âWe believe it reflects ExaGridâs position as the premier hyper-converged secondary storage solution for backup that as part of its very architecture solves the myriad of performance challenges inherent to deduplication for backups, restores, and VM boots. ExaGridâs unique landing zone and scale-out backup storage is 3 times faster for ingest and over 20 times faster for restores and VM boots than its closest competitor. In addition, ExaGrid is the only solution that provides a fixed-length backup window as data grows. With ExaGrid, IT can have the fastest backups, restores, and VM boots; a fixed-length backup window; and the ability to easily scale their systems, so they simply buy what they need as they need it, all at the lowest cost up front and over time. ExaGrid eliminates forklift upgrades and product obsolescence.â

According to Jason Holloway, Director of IT Publishing at Angel Business Communications, publishers of the Digitalisation World stable of titles, âNominations for the SVC Awards 2017 were of very high quality and there was also a significant increase in the numbers of votes cast. The SVC Awards recognize the users, manufacturers and suppliers operating in the storage, virtualization and cloud sectors and are voted for by the readers of our wide range of print and online publications. All finalists did well in reaching the high standard shortlist, but ExaGrid was the clear winner in its category.â

ExaGridâs EX40000E is the largest in the companyâs product line and scales from a 40TB full backup up to a 1PB full backup by combining 25 EX40000Es in a single scale-out system. The ingest rate of a full single system is 200TB/hr., which is 3 times the ingest performance of the EMC Data Domain 9800 with DD Boost. ExaGridâs unique landing zone not only allows for the fastest backups but also for the fastest restores and VM boots as ExaGrid maintains the most recent backup in its full undeduplicated form. ExaGrid is the only vendor that adds compute with capacity versus just adding disk shelves. This scale-out approach allows for performance to be added along with capacity growth, which provides for a fixed-length backup window as data grows.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

