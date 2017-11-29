ExaGrid Voted "Hyper-converged Backup and Recovery Product of the Year" in 2017 SVC Awards

- Business Wire
ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage (HCSS) for backup with data deduplication, today announced that its EX series of appliances has been honored by SVC with its 2017 Hyper-converged Backup and Recovery Product of the Year award. Winners were announced at the SVC Awards Gala Ceremony on November 23 in London, UK.
The SVC Awards recognize the products, projects and services â as well as honor companies and teams â operating with excellence in the cloud, virtualization, and storage sectors. The SVC Awards also recognize the achievements of end users, channel partners, and vendors.
The ExaGrid EX series of appliances is a hyper-converged secondary storage system for backup that revolutionizes how organizations back up and protect data.Â ExaGridâs scale-out backup storage systems deduplicate and store data from over 25 industry-leading backup software applications. ExaGridâs backup storage appliances have been architected from the ground up specifically for backup storage to address todayâs demanding backup requirements and are optimized for superior backup and recovery performance for both physical and virtual IT environments.
âWe are honored to have been chosen as the 2017 SVC Hyper-converged Backup and Recovery Product of the Year,â said Bill Andrews, CEO of ExaGrid. âWe believe it reflects ExaGridâs position as the premier hyper-converged secondary storage solution for backup that as part of its very architecture solves the myriad of performance challenges inherent to deduplication for backups, restores, and VM boots. ExaGridâs unique landing zone and scale-out backup storage is 3 times faster for ingest and over 20 times faster for restores and VM boots than its closest competitor. In addition, ExaGrid is the only solution that provides a fixed-length backup window as data grows. With ExaGrid, IT can have the fastest backups, restores, and VM boots; a fixed-length backup window; and the ability to easily scale their systems, so they simply buy what they need as they need it, all at the lowest cost up front and over time. ExaGrid eliminates forklift upgrades and product obsolescence.â
According to Jason Holloway, Director of IT Publishing at Angel Business Communications, publishers of the Digitalisation World stable of titles, âNominations for the SVC Awards 2017 were of very high quality and there was also a significant increase in the numbers of votes cast. The SVC Awards recognize the users, manufacturers and suppliers operating in the storage, virtualization and cloud sectors and are voted for by the readers of our wide range of print and online publications. All finalists did well in reaching the high standard shortlist, but ExaGrid was the clear winner in its category.â
ExaGridâs EX40000E is the largest in the companyâs product line and scales from a 40TB full backup up to a 1PB full backup by combining 25 EX40000Es in a single scale-out system. The ingest rate of a full single system is 200TB/hr., which is 3 times the ingest performance of the EMC Data Domain 9800 with DD Boost. ExaGridâs unique landing zone not only allows for the fastest backups but also for the fastest restores and VM boots as ExaGrid maintains the most recent backup in its full undeduplicated form. ExaGrid is the only vendor that adds compute with capacity versus just adding disk shelves. This scale-out approach allows for performance to be added along with capacity growth, which provides for a fixed-length backup window as data grows.
ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128006062/en/
Una persona ha muerto la mañana de este jueves en una explosión con incendio en un aparcamiento subterráneo en el número 6 de la calle …
La Audiencia Provincial de Huesca ha desestimado los recursos presentados por el Museo Nacional de Arte de Cataluña (MNAC) y la Generalitat …
El precio medio de la revisión de mantenimiento de un coche con hasta 50.000 kilómetros es de 220 euros en España, mientras que la cifra …
FIFA ha hecho público este jueves la lista de todos los jugadores participantes en el Mundial de Clubes que se disputará el próximo mes de …
Wanda Nara es, a la vez, la pareja y la representante de Mauro Icardi, delantero del Inter de Milán y máximo goleador de la Serie A. En …
ERC tendrá el 21D unos 8.000 apoderados repartidos por todas las mesas electorales de Cataluña con los cuales intentará efectuar un …
La firma automovilística alemana Volkswagen ha presentado en el Salón del Automóvil de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos) su visión de …
Pep Guardiola es un tipo expresivo. En sus partidos suele demostrar un alto grado de emotividad con aspavientos y gestos de todo tipo. La …
Antonio Luz Payer, conocido artísticamente como Tony Luz y miembro fundador de Los Pekenikes, ha fallecido este miércoles 29 de noviembre …
Los grupos parlamentarios de la oposición han aprobado, este jueves en el Pleno del Congreso, la tramitación de la proposición de ley del …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El abogado que hace zapatos VIP
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens