330 43

Public Invited to Shape Foundation for a Smoke-Free World´s $1 Billion Research Agenda

29/11/2017 - 10:50

- Business Wire

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World is launching two online processes to inform and guide the Foundationâs long-term research initiatives. The first is a public comment period to solicit input on research priorities. The second is a call for letters of intent for early scoping grants that will help assess areas of research with the greatest potential to accelerate the end of smoking. Researchers, policy makers, smokers and others with relevant experience or expertise are invited to contribute.

âWe encourage everyone with an interest in reducing death and disease from smoking to share informed opinions and creative suggestions on where we should focus our research efforts,â said Dr. Derek Yach, president of the Foundation for a Smoke Free World. âIn particular, we are looking for new ideas, fresh thinking and innovative collaborations â expanding beyond the traditional tobacco control community â that will deliver dramatic and rapid progress toward a smoke-free world.â

Scoping Grants

Since the Foundationâs formation, its leadership has been listening to and engaging with public health experts from around the world in a variety of forums, including conferences, one-on-one meetings and a Foundation-hosted research symposium. Through these discussions and experiences, it became apparent that some potential areas of research exploration will need more detailed scoping and development before the Foundation issues large-scale requests for research proposals in 2018.

To prepare for the launch of an aggressive set of research programs in 2018, the Foundation is now accepting letters of intent for early scoping grants to gather more information on potential research topics related to smoking cessation, harm reduction and alternative livelihoods for tobacco farmers. These grants are detailed on the Foundationâs website, www.smokefreeworld.org. Letters of intent are due Monday, December 11, and are the first step of an application process that will culminate with the awarding of initial scoping grants in January.

Call for Public Input

In parallel, the Foundation is asking for public input on four questions to help determine its highest research priorities. The questions are designed to identify areas of unmet need and potentially significant impact on smoking cessation, harm reduction, and alternative livelihoods for tobacco farmers. The public can respond to the questions through the Foundationâs website until December 18. The questions will inform a draft version of the Foundationâs research agenda that will go online for public review in early 2018.

About the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating global efforts to reduce deaths and harm from smoking, with the ultimate goal of eliminating smoking worldwide. The Foundation also supports populations who are disproportionately burdened by a rapid transition away from smoking, with an initial focus on helping tobacco farmers in the developing world. For more information about the Foundation, please visit www.smokefreeworld.org.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005283/en/

PUBLICIDAD