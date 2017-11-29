330 43

Veeva CRM Engage Webinar Makes Virtual Events Easy and Compliant for Life Sciences

29/11/2017 - 10:00

- Business Wire

Today at Veeva European Commercial & Medical Summit, one of the largest life sciences events for commercial and medical affairs professionals in Europe, Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced the availability of Veeva CRM Engage Webinar, the first purpose-built application to manage compliant virtual events in the life sciences industry. Veeva CRM Engage Webinar helps companies easily manage online events without compliance risk. Now marketing and medical affairs teams can open up an important digital channel to increase their reach to healthcare professionals (HCPs) and meet physiciansâ growing expectations for online engagement.

Nearly all physicians (96%) say they would benefit from attending events online.1 Disparate event management systems, technology limitations, and regulatory challenges make it difficult for companies to conduct virtual events, despite the growing desire among HCPs to engage digitally with life sciences companies.

Veeva CRM Engage Webinar enables the life sciences industry to more effectively and efficiently connect with HCPs through virtual events. The application is built on Veeva CRM Events Management for a single, integrated solution to manage both physical and online events, from inviting attendees to post-event follow-up.

Also, integration with Veeva Vault ensures speakers only share approved compliant content, while Veeva CRM validates attendee credentials and gives an entire organization full visibility into interactions with HCPs across multiple channels. Now companies can deliver a seamless event experience and give HCPs faster, easier access to the content they need.

âOnline events are one of the most effective and efficient ways for marketing and medical affairs teams to reach more HCPs through the channels and mobile devices they prefer,â said Andy Fuchs, senior director of commercial strategy at Veeva. âWith Veeva CRM Engage Webinar, the life sciences industry finally has a purpose-built application for virtual events that is simple to use and compliant.â

The Veeva CRM Engage family of products includes Veeva CRM Engage Webinar, Veeva CRM Engage Meeting to make compliant online meetings easier and more convenient, and Veeva CRM Engage for Portals to provide HCPs with self-service online access from any device.

To learn more, register for the Veeva CRM Events Management Webinar on Thursday, 14 December at 6:00 p.m. UK time.

In other news today, Veeva announced that four of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies have adopted Veeva Align across various regions to perform fast, accurate territory alignments. Veeva also announced Veeva Vault PromoMats Brand Portal, a new digital asset management capability that makes it simple for brand managers to create portals and organize and showcase content within Veeva Vault PromoMats. Read the Veeva Align news and the Vault PromoMats Brand Portal news to learn more.

Veeva European Commercial & Medical Summit is one of the industryâs largest European events dedicated to commercial and medical solutions for life sciences. This year more than 800 life sciences professionals and industry experts will participate in the two-day conference to learn, connect, and share valuable insight on industry trends and best practices.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva CRM Engage Webinar, visit: veeva.com/eu/EngageWebinar

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @Veeva_EU on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 550 customers, ranging from the worldÂ´s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veevaâs products and services, the results from use of Veevaâs products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veevaâs historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veevaâs expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veevaâs financial results are included under the captions, âRisk Factorsâ and âManagementâs Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operationsâ in the companyâs filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended 31 July, 2017. This is available on the companyâs website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SECâs website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

1 https://www.on24.com/press-releases/on24-meddata-group-study-reveals-physician-digital-behavior/

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128006504/en/

PUBLICIDAD