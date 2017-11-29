330 43

Veeva Advances Digital Asset Management for Life Sciences with Vault PromoMats Brand Portal

29/11/2017 - 10:00

Today at Veeva European Commercial & Medical Summit, one of the largest life sciences events for commercial and medical affairs professionals in Europe, Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced a new digital asset management capability that makes it simple for brand managers to create portals that organize and showcase content within Veeva Vault PromoMats. With Veeva Vault PromoMats Brand Portal, marketing teams can share digital assets and campaigns in one place so employees, affiliates, and agencies can easily find and leverage existing content.

âVeeva is expanding the digital asset management capabilities in Vault PromoMats to help organizations drive greater reuse of the growing volume of content theyâre creating,â said David Bennett, Veeva vice president of strategy, commercial content in Europe. âVault PromoMats is the first and only application that combines best-in-class digital asset management and medical, legal, regulatory review capabilities in a single solution tailored specifically for life sciences.â

While brand teams are creating more digital assets than ever, agencies, affiliates, and other marketing teams often lack visibility into the content that exists. This results in wasted effort as duplicate content is created, costing time and money.

Vault PromoMats Brand Portal provides a simple, intuitive interface to promote and organize digital content. Brand managers can curate and share approved campaigns and assets, direct others to content they should use, and make it easier for teams to search, browse, and access the assets they need â all in one place. Now brand managers can fully maximize their content investments and improve reuse by internal and external teams to drive greater consistency.

Veeva Vault PromoMats combines digital asset management with medical, legal, regulatory review to eliminate the need to move, duplicate, and manage content across multiple systems. This results in improved visibility and control throughout the digital supply chain. The new capability, Vault PromoMats Brand Portal, is planned for availability in December 2017.

In other news today, Veeva announced that four of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies have adopted Veeva Align across various regions to perform fast, accurate territory alignments. Veeva also announced Veeva CRM Engage Webinar, the first purpose-built application to manage compliant virtual events in the life sciences industry. Read the Veeva Align news and the Veeva CRM Engage Webinar news to learn more.

Veeva European Commercial & Medical Summit is one of the industryâs largest European events dedicated to commercial and medical solutions for life sciences. This year more than 800 life sciences professionals and industry experts will participate in the two-day conference to learn, connect, and share valuable insight on industry trends and best practices.

For more on Vault PromoMats Brand Portal, visit: veeva.com/eu/BrandPortal

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 550 customers, ranging from the worldÂ´s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com/eu.

