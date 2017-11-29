ABB and HPE Bring Intelligence to Industrial Plants

- Business Wire
ABB and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced a strategic global partnership that combines ABBâs industry-leading digital offerings, ABB AbilityTM, with HPEâs innovative hybrid information technology (IT) solutions. The partnership will provide customers with solutions that generate actionable insights from vast amounts of industrial data to increase the efficiency and flexibility of their operations and create competitive advantage.
Customers will benefit from ABBâs deep domain expertise in operations technologies (OT) and HPEâs leadership in information technologies (IT). ABB and HPE will deliver joint industry solutions that merge OT and IT to turn industrial data into insights and automatic action, combining widely-adopted cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure with IT systems running in corporate data centers and at the edge of the network. Employing the right mix of IT platforms will accelerate data processing in industrial plants and at the same time enable effective control of industrial processes across locations.
âThis strategic partnership marks the next level of the digital industrial transformation. Together, we will bring intelligence from cloud-based solutions to on-premises deployments in industrial plants and data centers for greater uptime, speed and yield,â said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. âABB and HPE will deliver solutions that span the entire range of computing required by enterprises today, from the edge to the cloud to the core.â
With an installed base of 70 million connected devices, 70,000 digital control systems and 6,000 enterprise software solutions, ABB is a trusted leader in the industrial space, and has a four-decade-long history of creating digital solutions for customers. HPE in turn is a global leader in helping customers optimize their IT environments with secure, software-defined technologies that seamlessly integrate across traditional IT, multiple public and private clouds and the intelligent edge to drive key business outcomes.
âThis alliance between two global leaders is unprecedented in terms of breadth and depth, and it will be ground-breaking for the progress of the Industrial Internet of Things,â said Meg Whitman, CEO, HPE. âTogether with ABB, we will shape a digital industrial future where everything computes, equipping machines with intelligence to collaborate, allowing plants to flexibly adapt to changing demands, and enabling global supply chains to instantaneously react to incidents. This partnership will create exciting business opportunities for our joint customers.â
To provide a true end-to-end experience for customers, the ABB-HPE partnership will include co-innovation, co-development, joint go to market and service.
Research firm IDC forecasts that worldwide spending on the Internet of Things (IoT) will grow to $1.4 trillion in 2021 from an expected $800 billion in 2017. The largest investments are being made in areas such as manufacturing, transportation and utilities.1 To tap into the opportunities of the IoT, companies are investing in new solutions that digitize their industrial equipment and integrate it with their broader IT environments. By joining forces, ABB and HPE are bringing together the capabilities needed to accelerate this transformation.
Computing where it is required
Running data acquisition, analytics and control processes near industrial equipment helps customers avoid the latency, security and reliability issues associated with data communication through remote IT systems. ABB and HPE will jointly develop, market and service digital industrial solutions that help customers:
The partnership will enable ABB Abilityâ¢ solutions to run on hybrid platforms such as HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack, enabling customers to deploy applications to their preferred location â on HPE infrastructure in industrial plants and data centers or in the Microsoft Azure public cloud â to meet the specific requirements regarding performance, security or cross-site collaboration.
ABB and HPE will also deliver joint solutions for data centers, including
The partnership was announced today at the HPE Discover conference in Madrid, where both companies demonstrated their first jointly developed solutions and prototypes.
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 125-years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 136,000 employees. www.abb.com
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industryâs most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.1 IDC Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide, see https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS42799917
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005979/en/
El padre de Neymar (que es también su agente) se mueve a la perfección en el océano de rumores que siempre rondean a su hijo. De una forma …
Dieciséis personas han sido detenidas hasta el momento en una operación conjunta de la Policía Nacional y los Mossos d'Esquadra que se …
La Policía ha encontrado una hielera con dos cabezas humanas en su interior y un mensaje de amenaza frente a la sede de la cadena de …
La firma automovilística alemana Audi ha anunciado que fabricará dos nuevos todocaminos totalmente eléctricos en Ingolstadt (Alemania) a …
Keylor Navas, portero del Real Madrid, volvió anoche a la meta merengue después de sufrir una lesión que lo ha tenido fuera de los …
El matrimonio puede reducir el riesgo de desarrollar demencia, concluye una síntesis de la evidencia disponible publicada en la edición …
El Centro de investigación Glenn de la NASA lleva trabajando junto con Goodyear desde mediados de la década de los 2000 en la creación de …
El baloncesto de la NBA vivió una jornada especial con el alero estrella LeBron James de protagonista especial al sufrir la primera …
El Real Madrid empieza a tener claro que se encuentra en una temporada de transición en lo que se refiere a la elaboración de su plantilla. …
La casa del fundador de la secta islamista nigeriana Boko Haram, Mohamed Yusuf, será convertida en un museo, según ha anunciado el …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Castellana 77, oficinas de lujo
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens